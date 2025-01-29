5 hairstyle ideas for wedding ft Tabu: From floral bun to wavy open hair

A wedding isn’t just a celebration where you need to select the right outfit; it’s also about how you style it. In this, a hairstyle plays a crucial role—it serves as the finishing touch to your overall appearance. Depending on your outfit, you can choose from open hairstyles or buns. For inspiration, look no further than Bollywood diva Tabu.

Known for her traditional looks, Tabu has given us several hairstyle inspirations that can elevate your wedding ensemble. From textured buns to waves, here are 5 ideas to make your wedding look absolutely flawless. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Floral Bun

One of Tabu’s most iconic hairstyles is the floral bun, which she styled effortlessly with a beautiful saree. With her dark locks parted in the middle and combed neatly, she pulled her hair back and tied it into a bun. Not a single strand was left loose, giving her appearance a polished and elegant finish. To add a fresh twist, she adorned her bun with flowers. While Tabu opted for a red rose, you can choose flowers that match the color of your outfit.

This gorgeous hairstyle ensures that your outfit, accessories, and makeup are equally highlighted. To achieve this look, all you need are some hairpins, a hairband, and fresh flowers. Once done, you’re ready to turn heads with this vintage charm.

Advertisement

2. Wavy Hair

Who says open hair can’t be styled? This wedding season, take inspiration from Tabu to add an elegant and graceful touch to your open hair. She styled her locks in a side partition, allowing her long tresses to cascade down her shoulders in loose waves. These waves added volume and framed her face beautifully.

This simple yet sophisticated hairstyle is ideal for complementing any outfit. It suits various face shapes and exudes a classy appeal. With the right curling tools and a good comb, you can recreate this perfect go-to wedding hairstyle.

3. Straight Open Hair

If you’re a fan of simple, low-maintenance hairstyles, Tabu’s straight hair look is sure to catch your interest. To enhance the regal feel of her traditional outfit, she kept her hair open, letting it fall below her shoulders with a clean middle partition. If you naturally have straight hair, this style is effortless. If not, you can use a straightener to achieve a smooth and neat finish.

Advertisement

This straight hairstyle pairs seamlessly with any traditional outfit, whether it’s a saree, lehenga, or dress. It’s perfect for those who prefer minimal effort but still want to make an impression.

4. Textured Bun

For a touch of drama and sophistication, try a textured bun—a hairstyle that radiates royalty. Tabu gave her appearance a regal touch with a textured bun featuring loose waves for added volume and elegance. Completing the aesthetic touch, she paired this hairstyle with a classy maang tikka.

You can recreate this look by tying your hair into a bun, leaving a few strands loose to add soft waves, and securing it with pins. This hairstyle is perfect for wedding celebrations, exuding richness and elegance.

5. Sleek Back Bun

For those who prefer a minimal yet classy look, the sleek back bun is worth trying. This hairstyle highlights your facial features, jewelry, and outfit. The Crew actress styled her hair into a sleek bun by neatly combing back her locks, leaving no strands loose, and tying them securely with a hairband.

Advertisement

Whether it’s your grand wedding day or a smaller celebration, this fuss-free hairstyle is perfect for any occasion. It’s an excellent choice for a stylish, timeless look.

These 5 Tabu-inspired hairstyles are perfect for various wedding celebrations, from haldi to mehndi and the main wedding day. You can effortlessly slay each function with absolute perfection. So stop stressing over finding the perfect hairstyle—we’ve just dropped the ultimate solutions for you.

Which hairstyle would you like to try for your wedding day? Let us know in the comments below!