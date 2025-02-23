5 looks from Ibrahim Ali Khan’s stylish closet to know all about Gen-Z style

Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently gearing up for his OTT debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. Ahead of the release, he has managed to impress his fans with his style and fashion sense. Here are some looks from his wardrobe that should definitely be on your wishlist.

5 Ibrahim Ali Khan’s outfits to look stylish

1. Matching Set

For one of his photoshoots, Ibrahim pulled off a matching set. Starting with a light yellow colored solid tee, he topped it off with a jacket. The beige color pullover featured light stripes and snap fasteners.

He styled the look with a matching pair of trousers and paired the straight-fit pants with blue sneakers. And finally, he completed the look with a similar-patterned cap from Dior.

2. Classic Suit

It looks like Khan believes a wardrobe is incomplete without a good suit. Pulling off his best suit, he wore a full-sleeved body-fit white shirt. He styled the button-down shirt with a dark green colored velvet blazer.

The actor fashioned a pair of black trousers to complement the blazer. Accessorizing with a silver-toned watch, he let his wavy locks fall naturally over his face.

3. Ethnic Jacket

It seems like even Jr Saif can’t say no to an ethnic jacket. For an event, he styled an elegant ethnic blazer from Raghavendra Rathore, a Jodhpur-based label. With intricate floral embroidery, the dark blue jacket had sequinned detailing.

Accessorizing with a silver-toned watch, he wore a white button-down shirt under the blazer. He completed the look with a pair of white traditional pants and dark-colored loafers. Letting his natural locks flow, he looked absolutely royal.

4. Ethnic Look

Pulling off another ethnic look, the Pataudi prince fashioned a kurta set. The maroon-colored longline kurta featured a full-sleeved style. Folded up to his elbows, the top was stitched with a mandarin collar and button closure.

The minimal fit featured heavy black and white floral embroidery around the chest and became sparse towards the bottom. He topped this look with a long dupatta mirroring the same design and color as the kurta. Showing off his styled locks, he ditched all accessories.

5. College Boy Look

Pulling off a true Gen-Z look, the star kid fashioned a laid-back look. He wore a solid white tee and topped it with a varsity jacket. Playing around in classic tones, the black jacket had white colored sleeves with snap fasteners.

He paired this up with washed cargo pants in light grey. Showing off his natural locks, he popped on a pair of black tinted sunglasses. Khan styled this outfit with a classic choice of solid white sneakers.

What do you think of Ibrahim’s style? Let us know in the comments below.