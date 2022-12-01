5 outfits from Pooja Hegde's closet to ace on a romantic winter date night

December, the month of love is here and a lot of you might be basking in the glow of new love. This also means it is the dress-to-impress month! From flirty, feminine dresses, a flared shirt dress to comfy cord sets, your favourite celebrities show us how to favour an element of comfort and sexiness in your date night wardrobe. One of the actresses who is pulling off her off-duty wardrobe aesthetically with eye-catching accessories is none other than Pooja Hegde. Pooja Hegde's fuss-free midi silhouettes to bishop sleeves dress, all are meant from day to night. Here's a look at her 5 best outfits that help you to style in the best way possible on a romantic winter date night out.

Scroll through the photos below:

Easy-breezy look



Date night dressing calls for an easy-breezy look. One can see Pooja Hegde sports a printed floral tube dress that one can team up with a white denim jacket on a cold night. She added a comfy spin to the look by way of clear white sneakers. This makes for a cute look!



Corset top



Clearly, corset tops are the hottest going-out essential of the year and season. One can team a corset top with high-waist flared pants or a skirt to make it for a perfect body-hugging number. Planning a romantic getaway? Believe me, the corset top will add a dose of drama to your OOTN.



All about glitter and glam



The Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde's gold mini dress is all about embracing the bling and glamour in the sexy way possible. The slouchy neck on a rusted gold shade strappy dress holds the ensemble. Beaming highlighter and open hair in soft curls give more romantic touch to the look.



Satin pantsuit



One of my favourite looks of hers is in a satin green pantsuit that she teamed with a pearl crop top. Pooja Hegde likes to go easy on accessories and lets her outfit steal all the spotlight. Metallic peep-toes by Christian Louboutin, her signature hair look and highlighter completed her look. Too hot to handle!



Body-hugging dress

