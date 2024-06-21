5 safari outfits inspired by Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and others to explore wild in style

Are you planning for your safari adventure? Whether you are thinking about a desert safari or amidst the jungle, choosing the right safari outfit matters for the overall experience. Because what you wear for your outing makes a lot of difference when it comes to comfort. The right clothing will protect your body, ensure that you appear nice in photos, and help you make the most of your adventures.

Why not take some style inspiration from Bollywood celebs? These stars know how to look good and stay comfortable, no matter the setting.

So, here’s a simple guide to help you choose safari adventure outfits for your desert or jungle safari, inspired by 5 Bollywood celebs. Get ready to look fabulous while staying practical on your adventure!

Shorts and t-shirt

Shorts and T-shirts like Alia Bhatt’s can be a comfortable safari outfit in plain terrain. Especially during hot weather. This outfit will allow easy movement and will keep you cool. For sun protection, you can opt for breathable and quick drying fabrics and light colors like Khakhi. You can also add a hat and sunglasses for additional protection, and a lightweight shirt, a safari shirt or jacket or pants for more coverage and weather changes.

Dungarees

Dungarees like Katrina Kaif’s can be a practical and stylish safari outfit, especially in terms of comfort and functionality. Dungarees will typically offer good coverage and protection from thorny bushes or insect bites, which is crucial in rugged terrain like those found on safaris. You can pair your dungaree with a lightweight, breathable shirt underneath for added comfort. You can also add a cap, and dungarees are versatile options for safari ready style.

Shorts with a tank top

Wearing shorts and a tank top for a desert safari can be a good safari outfit. The shorts and headscarf will provide breathability and freedom of movement, ideal for hot desert conditions. You can also add a headscarf (or shemagh) like Janhvi Kapoor, which will act as a makeshift cover for dust. You can pair your outfit with desert boots for sandy terrain.

Denim jeans with shirt

Denim jeans and a shirt like Kareena Kapoor can be a stylish safari outfit which will offer style and protection. They are a versatile option if you are on safari in cooler mornings or evenings. Pairing this outfit with comfortable, sturdy shoes, a hat, and sunglasses ensures you are ready for your safari adventure.

Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit like Kiara Advani can be a stylish and practical safari outfit. You can pick a jumpsuit made from lightweight, breathable fabric for warm temperatures. In terms of color, you can go for earthy tones or safari inspired colors to blend with the environment. You can pair it with comfortable footwear suitable for walking on uneven terrains. Pair your jumpsuit with a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses to complete your safari ready look.

Wearing an appropriate safari outfit makes sure that you are comfortable and safe from harsh weather as well as insects. Desert or jungle, trekking or swimming, the outfit we wear determines our comfort level and makes all the difference. Happy safari!

