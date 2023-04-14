5 Times Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's airport looks were chicness alert

The couple that travels together, sparks moments of aww in our hearts together. Today Ralia's wedding journey turns one and their team of two is now three. In celebration of memories created and yet to make a million more, let us take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's airport looks from the past. Holidays are trending this season and celebrities as stylish as them keep on upping the ante of their travel style.

With Spring up in the air, there are a few casual and ethnic outfits we can include in our style circle. Source? The Brahmāstra actors. Check out the dept and the kind of lasting impression a few of their outfits and looks have left on us.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor serve stylish looks together

Blue-tiful always. Alia and Ranbir both twinned in denim bottoms as they were photographed at the Mumbai airport. The actress opted for a t-shirt which was teamed with ripped-hem shorts and a camouflage-printed jacket. Similarly, Ranbir too wore a casual outfit but with pants. They rocked their looks with sneakers, bags (a tote and backpack), and masks.

Does your ensemble not twin with that of your partner? No worries, let your shoes show you how. Spotted with Ayan Mukerji, the couple posed for a streak of pictures clad in an Anarkali suit by Anushree Reddy and Ranbir chose a stripe-printed kurta that was topped off by a Nehru jacket and teamed with beige pants. He wore suede loafers and black sunnies and Alia put on a pair of kolhapuri heels and jhumkas that accessorised their ethnic looks.

White that was wearable and winnable. The RRR actress dressed up in a cropped and sleeveless jacket which she styled with a yellow crop top and cargo pants while the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor sported a tee and blue jeans. Sneakers, heels, sunglasses, a backpack and a Christian Dior tote bag rounded off their accessory needs.

Seeking colours and Spring staples this season? Throwback to when the Raazi actress looked like a doll in a maternity-friendly Lyn Around teddy-printed mini dress and monotone platform heels. The Sanju actor styled his crew neck tee with faded jeans, a baseball cap and sneakers.

Colour, colour what colour do you choose? Khaki green and grey replied the cuties. The 30-year-old diva styled her trench coat over a green tee and pants and the dapper hero's jacket bore leather patchwork and a fleece collar which was combined with a tee and cargo pants. Do you love their winter-friendly looks? She incorporated a pop of colour with zesty orange to complete her jet-set style.

Happy Aniversary you two!

Advertisement

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: 4 ways to Spring into the season of fun with cropped blazers