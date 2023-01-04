5 Times Alia Bhatt proved she is a pretty pajama person; From Gucci to Natasha Zinko's co-ordinated sets

Party hard and later sleep tight with your pajama on. Whether you're in the midst of summer or winter, pajamas have slipped into the non-trendy period. An easy way to introduce comfort into your everyday style, these sets are something we're routinely compelled by. True that there are too many sartorial calls to give in from season to season with trends stepping in and out, you would say to be updated is the coolest joy. Wait for the moment when you unwrap a pajama combo after having had a long day in your formal office wear, it is the most freeing and fuss-free experience. Here are all the throwback looks of Alia Bhatt's pajamas that look like a sorted style plan.

Alia Bhatt proves comfort starts with a pajama

When we received proof that Gucci is good. A silky smooth and well-styled inspiration for you. This co-ordinated, colourful, and flower-printed set worth Rs. 2 lakh was her travel outfit which was also styled with a Saint Laurent tote bag and nude-toned strappy heels.

Snooze thy alarm and not this look. Isn't that the goal always? On the eve of the 2023 New Year, the RRR actress for an indoor party at her residence with friends, dolled up in a Natasha Zinko heart-printed pajama set. What a bright night that was, warm and cute with rings and earrings that rounded off her look.

No disappointment to see here. Just a dream. Step out of the dress diet and go to a print party with a shot of pajama power. Off to a salon? Party or a night out? All your needs are heard and can be served with this co-ordinated shirt with bell sleeves and straight-fit pants which are available on multiple sites for purchase. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress styled her look with transparent-strappy heels.

Flared and fabulous. Take it as a pajama excellence already. Raha's mother was seen in an Erdem x H&M two-piece set. The collared shirt and wide-leg bottoms featured white piping and a floral print. Your going-out or stay-in look can be combined with strappy suede stilettos.