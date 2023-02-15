5 times Bhumi Pednekar demonstrated the power of bling with her stunning sparkly outfits

A blingy, sparkly outfit can often seem like the most obvious choice to ace a party or festive look, but not everyone can carry it effortlessly. While it’s true that shimmer and sequins can never go out of style, these outfits can seem a bit over-the-top if they aren’t styled right. It never hurts to add some bling to your wardrobe, and if you’re looking for some inspiration, take cues from Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who often flaunts her love for all things bling by rocking sequined, shimmery ensembles. Let’s take a quick look at a few times we fell in love with Bhumi Pednekar’s blingy chic outfits. Bhumi Pednekar in Rami Kadi Maison de Couture gown

Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing in a shimmery silver gown from Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. The gown had a criss-cross halter-neck detailing, a cutout at the centre, and a thigh-high slit, that added to the oomph of her look. Balancing the bling of the outfit, the actress opted for minimal accessories. The look gets a thumbs-up from us! Bhumi Pednekar in sparkling lavender gown from Dolly J Studio

Bhumi Pednekar amped up the temperature in this sultry lavender-coloured gown from Dolly J Studio. It features just the right amount of bling, which is balanced by sheer panels. The thigh-high slit and the cutout at the torso took the whole outfit up a notch! Bhumi Pednekar in neon green sequinned skirt suit

This neon green skirt suit is a tricky look to pull off, but Bhumi Pednekar does so effortlessly! She wore a green sequin jacket from H&M, that was embellished with sequins all over and paired it with a matching skirt. She accessorized the outfit with dramatic silver heels, and her entire look came together beautifully. Bhumi Pednekar in Rahul Mishra lehenga

If neon and bling isn’t your jam, maybe you can opt for something blingy in subtle, pastel shades like this Rahul Mishra lehenga worn by Bhumi Pednekar. The actress wore a silver sequined bralette and a pastel blue lehenga set for a friend’s wedding, and the soft colours of the lehenga perfectly balance out the glitzy, blingy look. Bhumi Pednekar in a bronze shimmery dress by Alina Anwar Couture

Bhumi Pednekar is truly the queen of bling! The actress makes a fashion statement in a bronze sequinned dress by Alina Anwar Couture, which features a plunging neckline. She accessorized with some chunky earrings, and multiple rings, while her makeup was on fleek!

