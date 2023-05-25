5 times birthday boy Karan Johar sparkled with his unique sense of style

Karan Johar is one name that you immediately associate with Bollywood. He has not only left an indelible mark on Bollywood as a talented filmmaker, producer, and television personality but also spread sparkle and shine with his unique sense of style. There is no doubt that Karan Johar is a bold fashion icon.

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, are you ready to dive right in and take a closer look at five memorable instances where Karan Johar boldly showed everyone his distinctive and unique fashion?

Five Times Karan Johar Wowed Everyone With His Unique Style

Royalty Unleashed

Whenever Karan Johar walks on the red carpet, he is effortlessly able to own everyone’s attention. He literally commands the moment with his sartorial fashion choices. This happened when he wore this custom coat look created by Rahul Mishra to the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. His coat was inspired by the traditional Indian art form known as Bidri and mesmerized everyone there. How exquisite!

Ethnic Extravaganza

Karan Johar's style isn't limited to Western wear; he effortlessly carries off traditional Indian attire with grace and panache. This beautiful silver sherwani made by Manish Malhotra suits him so well, doesn’t it? Karan wore it to celebrate Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding and we totally love how he looks!

A Sparkly Affair

Whether it's the prestigious Filmfare awards or a glamorous Bollywood party or event, Karan Johar never fails to impress with his unique fashion choices. This sparkly black monochrome suit filled with shiny sequins made by Itrh looks amazing on him, doesn’t it? It’s like he’s channeling his inner bling king by adding a gorgeous ring. Hard not to be obsessed, isn’t it?

Ruby Red Fabulousness

While Karan Johar often showcases his flair for eccentric fashion, he also knows how to exude timeless grace and pure elegance with his wardrobe choices. This red sparkly red jacket is paired with red pants, a black shirt, and dark black sunglasses. Karan looks supremely handsome in this red look by Dolce & Gabbana, doesn’t he?

Neon Yellow Perfection

Karan Johar is known for his fearless experimentation with fashion, and he has never shied away from embracing unique and unconventional styles and colors. One such look is this beautiful neon yellow tracksuit from Balenciaga. He completed his look with yellow sunglasses along with black and white shoes from Balenciaga. Doesn’t he look fabulous?

Advertisement

We’re absolutely obsessed with Karan Johar’s unique fashion sense and bold style. Which one of these is your favorite? Comment below to let us know what you think.

ALSO READ: 5 Times ‘Bloody Daddy’ Shahid Kapoor Suited Up To Perfection