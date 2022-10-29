5 Times birthday girl Ananya Panday gave us party wardrobe goals

While birthdays are all about candles and cake, your birthday outfit is equally important. If you are on the lookout for a perfect birthday dress or are simply looking to update your party wardrobe, Ananya Panday’s dress collection has all the inspiration you need. Whether it's a red dress that stands out or a classic little black dress, here is a list of power party outfits from Ananya Panday’s wardrobe. Take cues from the birthday girl to amp up your style factor for your special day. Scroll on for an outfit and styling inspiration from the best to simply solidify your look for the next party you’re invited to. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get party-ready.

Ananya Panday in a red ruffled Dress by Aadnevik

This stunning red dress can ensure all eyes are on you, the actress sure made heads turn when she posed in a captivating red halter dress. The gorgeous red dress is from the luxury designer label Aadnevik and features ruffled details, a keyhole plunging neckline, a waist-cinching strap, and ruffled mini skirt bottom with a lower hemline. The actress decided to compliment her look with chic gold-toned rings and black pointed-toe ankle-strap stilettos. For her makeup and hair, she went with a glam face and lightly blow-dried hair that definitely is the perfect party look. Ananya's red ruffled dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya Panday's bright mini dress by The Dolls House

Another one of Ananya’s looks we’d definitely recommend you steal for a party look is this mini orange dress look. The pretty perfect dress is called Gigi Mini Dress in Sunset from a designer label called The Dolls House and is approximately worth Rs.31,000. It features a bright color, embellished sleeve straps, and a sartorial bodycon silhouette. Made up of stretchable fabric the dress also features defined cup detailings for a bustier neckline and brighter orange shade. If you want to style it as perfectly as the Liger actress, you must go for a glitzy pair of strappy heels and an orange blazer to effortlessly enhance the look. For accessories and hair, you must go went minimal. However, take cues from the actress and go with a glam face that includes, glittery eye makeup, glossy lips, and a dewy face. Ananya's bright look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya in a Club L London’s yellow dress and Christian Louboutins

Ananya Panday's yellow look is perfect for every partygoer. The bright off-shoulder dress is from a clothing line called Club L London. The dress features a statement asymmetric neckline and off-shoulder details along with ruched detailing to highlight the hourglass silhouette to perfection. The actress decided to up her style game by styling her dress with matching strappy heels from Christian Louboutin. If you want to recreate this look by Ananya, add minimal earrings. For hair and makeup, go for wavy short hair with a side parting along with kohl-rich eyes and glossy lips. This bright feminine look is just perfect for your next party, holiday night out with the girls, or cocktails. Ananya's yellow dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya Panday inspires the classic Little black dress look

The one wardrobe staple that has ruled party looks is a little black dress. Ananya Panday, the little black dress look is just perfect for any occasion you are planning to attend. The actress is seen in a monotone black dress that features a delicate-double noodle strap along with a semi-sweetheart neckline. Another detail that caught my attention was the front cut-out detail sartorially placed just below the neckline. Pair it with your favorite pair of heels for a date night or your favorite shoes for a fun day out with the girls. For accessories and hair, go with minimal drop earrings and a sleek hairdo pulled back in a semi-bun. At the makeup front, go with bright pink lipstick and a glam face. Ananya's little black dress gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Galvan London's sleek blue dress from Ananya’s Wardrobe paired with Christian Louboutins