5 times birthday girl Malaika Arora proved she has bold, head-turning and elegant fashion taste

Throughout its history, Bollywood has been insanely fortunate to have its fair share of alluring and undeniably fashionable actresses but let’s face facts, none of them can quite do it like Malaika Arora. From classy and chic, sultry and bold, elegant and ethnic, all the way to formal and elegant, this OG fashionista is known for her ability to undoubtedly ace all fashion-forward ensembles. This is also proof of the fact that the An Action Hero actress’ fashion game is as fabulous and versatile as they come.

So, without further ado, why don’t we dive through the Dabangg 2 actress’ amazing wardrobe and check out some outfits with which, she proved her fashion supremacy as well as versatility? Let’s get this journey started!

5 times Malaika Arora proved that her fashion sense is incomparable

Diva-like elegance:

The classy Chaiyan Chaiyan actress is known to go above and beyond with her classy gowns when it comes to the elegant aesthetic. One of her latest floor-length and fitted black and white gown with a one-sided cape, created by none other than Gaffe Studios, is legit proof of this. The monochromatic magic of this piece still has us at the edge of our seats. Don’t you agree?

Formal and fabulous:

The talented Moving In with Malaika star is known for her ability to always be on point with her formal outfits. In fact, she legit gives us office-wear goals with some of her outfits. This includes this white, slightly oversized pantsuit with a collared long blazer and wide-legged pants, with a silver embellished high-neck top, created by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. This is totally fabulous, isn’t it?

Fusion at its best:

The Dil Se actress has always been a huge fan of fusion wear, combining the awesomeness of ethnic wear with the modernity of Western wear. One such fabulous example would be this white co-ord set with a printed crop top with a draped and ruched skirt, paired with a gorgeous flowery printed cape that added a layer of drama to her ensemble. This piece has been created by the iconic Saaksha and Kinni. Isn’t it totally perfect?

Ethnic and elegant:

The Om Shanti Om actress is undeniably amazing with her ethnic choices as well. She is always able to create ethnic ensembles that make our hearts skip a beat. One such incredible ensemble is this beautiful semi-sheer gold tissue saree which has subtle yet intricately embroidered edges. This beautiful saree has been created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. Doesn’t she look spectacular?

Sultry beyond comparison:

The Housefull 2 actress is also one of the very few divas in Bollywood, who isn’t scared to take charge of her sex appeal with beautiful, bold, and incomparably sultry outfits with a beautiful sophisticated edge to the same. This can easily be seen through this sheer gorgeous pale green dress, created entirely out of net and lace, flaunting her well-toned body. The fabulous dress with sleek straps, and a plunging neckline, with an alluring side slit, created by Hana, still has us craving for more. Don’t you agree?

It’s quite safe to say that Malaika Arora stands as the ultimate epitome of bold, head-turning, and elegant fashion in Bollywood. Her fashion sense is an unparalleled fusion of class, elegance, and daring style. Her versatility and fashion-forward choices make her a true trendsetter and an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The Housefull actress, the OG fashionista, continues to redefine and elevate the fashion game in her unique and incomparable style, and as we celebrate her birthday, it’s time to admit that the diva is literally just aging like fine wine. We love you, Queen Malla!

So, are you a fan? Which one of the Indian actresses’ outfits is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section, now.

