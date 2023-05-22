5 times birthday girl Suhana Khan left us speechless with her glamorous neutral tone looks

The king of Bollywood i.e. Shah Rukh Khan has always been appreciated for his sense of style among other things and it seems like he has passed on those spectacular genes to his daughter, Suhana Khan. The star kid’s fashion looks have been trending for a while now. From her casual travel looks to her chic party outfits and classy red carpet ones, Suhana has always made headlines for being on fleek with her fits.

The ‘The Archies’ actress wears quite a few stylish outfits with neutral and light colors in the public eye and we’re simply obsessed with how these perfectly suit her.

Suhana Khan looks incomparable in neutral-coloured outfits

Whether it’s a nude-colored saree by Manish Malhotra, a light orange body con dress, a classic beige Zara coord set, or just a white top with jeans she has proven time and again that her fashion game has consistently been on point. There are no doubts about the fact that we’re obsessed with her fashion game.

Are you wondering what are some of her best neutral-colored outfits till date? Well, don’t worry. Here’s a roundup, just for you.

Suhana Khan looks so beautiful in this classy look with fitted black leather pants, a cute beige top, a classic Louis Vuitton sling bag and of course, subtle makeup with a glossy peach lip. Quite simple yet purely elegant, isn’t it?

This elegant Falguni Shane Peacock saree suits Suhana Khan beyond comparison, doesn’t it? She has perfectly aced the look by accessorizing it with a beautiful pair of emerald earrings and some nude lipstick.

Look at Suhana in this simple white ribbed top paired with a classic pair of blue shorts, minimal makeup, and a shiny lip gloss for the perfect casual, holiday look. Isn’t it effortlessly on point?

Suhana wore this delicate white halter neck, cut-out cotton dress, recently and it suits her so well. She looks so glamorous in this simple hairstyle with a glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and winged eyeliner as she posed for the camera. We’re totally in love with this one.

Suhana Khan has always paid tribute to neutral tones in her outfits and this one also follows the same suit as she sports this comfortable coordinated set with a furry turtleneck sweater, a matching white skirt, some light makeup, and a classic loose bun. What's not to love?

It’s safe to say that Suhana Khan looks beyond magical in neutral shades and light-colored clothes. Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, on the birthday of Suhana Khan, the star kid was showered with ample wishes. Her friends, and well-wishers, including fans took to their Instagram accounts and showered love on the diva. Have you wished her yet?

