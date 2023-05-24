5 Times ‘Bloody Daddy’ Shahid Kapoor Suited Up To Perfection

In the world of Bollywood fashion, one name that consistently stands out is Shahid Kapoor. With his innate sense of style and sartorial choices, the Bloody Daddy actor has become an icon in the realm of men's fashion. His wardrobe choices constantly inspire men to suit up and get formal as per the occasion.

Recently, Kapoor has been captivating his Instagram followers with a series of dapper looks, adorned in some of the most exquisite suits. He looks seriously handsome, doesn’t he?

Are you looking for some formal inspiration to upgrade your fashion choices? Well, here’s a list filled with Shahid Kapoor’s panache and elegance just for you.

Five Times Shahid Kapoor Rocked In Suits

Shahid Kapoor recently set pulses racing with his suave appearance in a shiny black suit by Falguni Shane Peacock India. He paired it with a black shirt and black formal shoes for an all-black look. On top of this, his stylish hair added some sparkle to his outfit, didn’t it?

Shahid Kapoor’s beyond-classy look in a navy tuxedo made by Raghavendra Rathore was all the rage, recently. The fitted jacket with satin lapels exuded sophistication, while the tailored trousers complemented his slender frame. He completed the outfit with black formal shoes and sunglasses. Hard not to fall in love, isn’t it?

Shahid Kapoor wore this beautiful custom white suit exclusively made for him by Anamika Khanna. He paired the suit with a matching white shirt for an award function, recently. He completed the outfit with beige formal shoes. He looks seriously incomparable, doesn’t he?

Shahid Kapoor displayed his fashion prowess by donning an all-black monochrome suit by Falguni Shane Peacock India. The sleek silhouette and sharp lines of the suit are beyond sleek. He paired it with black formal shoes to complete the look. He looks seriously irresistible, doesn’t he?

Shahid Kapoor recently donned a stylish Gaurav Gupta suit for an essential function. One sleeve of the black suit has a gold lion embellishment making it beyond perfect for formal events. He completed this ensemble with black ankle-length boots.

We are totally inspired by all of these suits worn by Shahid Kapoor. Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to let us know.

