5 Times Deepika Padukone made a splash in Spain with her swimsuit looks for Pathaan song

Why does winter suddenly look so warm? Swimsuits can still work in your favour this season, that is if you're planning for a beach vacation. Be the seaside queen dressed in all that's hot because Deepika Padukone just proved that summer is calling with her looks for Pathaan's Besharam Rang. It does feature a great sense of chemistry between Bollywood's most-loved celebs DP and Shah Rukh Khan. That said, the actress's outfits are a magnet for those who want to do something extra in terms of holiday style.

Brighter and easier style days are here. Tell us why? Let these many mood boosters as styled by Shaleena Nathani chic up your swimsuit streak and lead you to lots of compliments. Whether it is splash time with colours or sexy cut-outs, there absolutely is no time for a miserable and time-exhausting hunt. Take a look at all that is good to know.

5 of Deepika Padukone's swimsuit looks for Besharam

A bombshell look perfected. Activate this mode for you as well in a Louisa Ballou Sex Wax yellow monokini. The halter-neck ensemble features an asymmetric construction, plunging neckline, multiple cut-outs, and double silver spring rings. A gelled hair look, smokey eye makeup, and nude-ish brown or pink lipstick can all pair beautifully with this Rs. 23,119.60 swimwear.

A dose or more of shine hits differently these days and this metallic one-piece swimsuit from Norma Kamali will only make you and the world around you say wow. Consider us a huge fan of this metallic gold sleeveless monokini which has a finish of gold foil. It shows highlights such as a scoop neckline and back, a body-hugging fit, and deep arm openings. Get the Marissa outfit for Rs. 12,318.00 and accessorise it with triple-tiered gold hoop earrings. Are the temps getting to you a bit or do you want something to layer you up with? Shaleena gave the 36-year-old a printed shirt. We have our eyes rested on something Boho. What is your take?

Is it peak orange season or are we just overthinking? If only we could add this three-piece ensemble to our closet instantly. Get on a monotone glam buzz with a bikini halter-neck with a front twisted crop top with side cut-outs and team the ruched number with bottoms and a sarong. You can accessorise with brown tie-up flats, pink or gold earrings, or simply keep it free with no jewellery.

In the mood for periwinkle and sparkle? Looks like the famous 90’s chainmail trend loves to sit on the fashion block for all the years to come. Deepika's cropped and sleeveless top with a loose fit was custom-made by an Indian fashion designer Saisha Shinde. Put together with bikini bottoms and topped off with a two-toned green and purple mini sarong, it was undeniably tantalising. For an accessory, think studded drop and tasseled earrings.

Are you not done with the very dope dopamine trend? Saisha's all for colours and that's the team we want to be in right now. What about you? This custom creation as seen on the Padukone girl is a cropped and striped one-shoulder bikini top which also had a train and was combined with black bottoms which had a tasseled hem. Chain-link drop earrings always feel right and here's proof.

