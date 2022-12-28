5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved chainmail trend is her happy, chic place

Goodbyes are hard we know and so we are here to tell you that hellos are better. New Years Eve 2022 is fast-approaching and can we give a shoutout to a fashion trend that the year so far was awash with? Janhvi Kapoor stylishly hopped back to the 2000s fashion palette and yes it was all awash with the chainmail trend from a gown, co-ordinated set, and a top, she showed us faultless ways to commit to these gems. Let these new looks begin to load for you now. These are wonderfully party-like and total luxuries that you shouldn't ever think of phasing out. Gaze into all looks a little too long, they're worth it!

Janhvi Kapoor oozes party energy in chainmail outfits

Simple isn't best. Do it sexy. Fashion stylist Chandini Whabi chose a co-ordinated skirt set from Nikita Karizma for the Mili actress. Bursting with a metallic sheen, her backless top featured a cowl neck and a cropped hem. The chainmail ensemble also included a semi-ruched skirt with a thigh-high slit. Feel stellar with stacked bangles, hoop earrings, and rings picked up from Shop Lune. What heels do you think stand a chance here? We suggest you swear by stilettos.

Hey there, pretty gown. A gown that makes a statement is all we care about. Take the glam shots by placing your bet on this halter-neck creation from Manish Malhotra. Shining gloriously as always, Janhvi's dress also draws compliments for its thigh-high slit, deep neckline, and open-back features. Rings and ankle-strap stilettos can be your fancy accessories for the night.

When the sparkle arrives, we stop and drool. Here, catch us do it again and we see you do it as well. True story, your next best look is here. The Good Luck Jerry dazzled in a bandana-style crop top from Retrofête. She teamed the embellished number with denim shorts which had frayed hems. Do you have mini earrings that go with this OOTN?

Fireworks lead to noise, true and this is the good kind. The 25-year-old oozed party energy with her mini body-hugging dress. All in the spirit of metallic appeal, Janhvi's dress had a halter neck and cowl neckline. Her look was wrapped up with mini hoop earrings and T-strap heels.