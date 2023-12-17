5 times Janhvi Kapoor won us over with her creative eye makeup looks

Hey fashion lovers! How about we have a little chat about the stunning Janhvi Kapoor and her love for eye makeup? This young actress from Gen-Z can effortlessly rock both gorgeous and daring looks with her flawless eye makeup. Janhvi fearlessly plays around with shimmering and blended shades on her eyelids, and the results are absolutely breathtaking each time! So, if you're looking for inspiration to enhance your own eye makeup game, consider yourself lucky.

Below we decode some of the most iconic eye fashion looks that the talented Kapoor daughter has blessed us with. Keep reading!

The glistening blended eye makeup

This is one of her top eye makeup looks. Do you want to know how to get this amazing look? It's all about mixing two eyeshadows combined to achieve a gorgeous smoothness reminiscent of watercolor strokes. It's a game changer, if you're looking for a little creative adventure on your eyelids, follow the Good Luck Jerry star's lead and explore an array of mixed hues palette.

Try mocha eyes for sophisticated look

The Bawaal actress showed us how to sport a sophisticated and elegant mocha eyeshadow look. The key to this charming look is the use of mocha-colored eyeshadows, which are a great combination of brown and taupe. The end result? A subtle yet fascinating eye makeup that oozes sophistication. So, if you're looking for something simple and elegant, definitely try the mocha magic.

Advertisement

Add the hint of neon with the graphic eyeliner

This diva knows no limits when it comes to trying new things, and this eye makeup look is a perfect example. She chose a stunning matte eyeshadow as the base and added a bold stroke of vibrant purple eyeliner. Janhvi Kapoor expertly combines the unconventional with the contemporary, resulting in a masterpiece that is bound to turn heads. If you're in the mood for something daring and want to make a statement, this is the look for you.

The glitter and shimmering eyes

The Dhadak diva here demonstrates the power of a simple yet stunning eyeshadow base look. Don't be fooled by its simplicity at first glance, because the vibrant pink eyeshadow adds a touch of sophistication and radiance to your overall look. Janhvi knows exactly how to create a charming and irresistible aesthetic that will make your eyes sparkle.

The traditional black eye makeup

Last but not least, here’s Janhvi Kapoor's iconic dramatic eye makeup style that screams sensual and smokey emotions and left us all baffled. What's the secret behind this jaw-dropping look? Expertly blended dark black makeup around the eyes to give a fascinating and sensual look. Janhvi understands how to add drama and intensity to her makeup look.

Which eye makeup do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: From Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia to Tripti Dimri: Most stylish celebrities in B-town this week