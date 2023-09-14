5 times Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s incomparable couple style made us believe in the power of love

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been through a lot as a couple. Whether it's hate from Jelena supporters, fake controversies, testing times, or just the speculations about their divorce, they have always managed to hold each other’s hands and get through it all, together. After all, it is the power of their true love that they can support each other through thick and thin. As they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, it’s not just their love that deserves recognition, but also their remarkable couple style that never fails to make a statement. The Stay singer and the talented model’s fashion choices, whether they’re strolling down the street or gracing the red carpet, have consistently reaffirmed our faith in love.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right into five instances where the fashionable duo’s couple style made us fall back in love with romance. Are you ready?

5 times Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber slayed with their couple style

A supremely stylish stroll:

The Baby singer and the gorgeous model were out on an evening walk through Los Angeles, recently. For this occasion, the Love Yourself singer wore dark blue denim jeans with a red graphic tee under an oversized light grey hoodie and a matching backward cap. He completed the look with white sneakers and a stylish silver chain and watch. Meanwhile, the pretty model wore black flared jeans and a white crop top under an oversized leather jacket. She chose to complete the look with black and white sneakers, stud earrings, and dark-tinted sunglasses. Don’t they look super stylish together?

The red-carpet radiance:

The One Less Lonely Girl singer and his classy wife recently attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The singer was seen wearing a steel grey formal suit with an oversized blazer with a white t-shirt under it. He completed the look with oversized shoes, dark sunglasses, and a simple pink beanie. On the other hand, the stylish model was seen wearing a gorgeous floor-length sleeveless tube gown with a layered gold necklace and matching statement rings. And, they looked simply spectacular together!

An exquisite evening in Paris:

The Be Alright singer and the founder of Rhode Skincare were spotted and snapped by a paparazzo in Paris, just when they stepped out of a restaurant. Justin was seen wearing a well-pressed dark blue blazer with matching trousers, with a white shirt with a crisp collar under the same. He accessorized the look with dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, his wife was seen in a beige co-ord set featuring a criss-cross halter-neck crop top with a cut-out design paired with a fitted pencil skirt. Mrs Bieber accessorized the outfit with simple stud earrings, a wristwatch, and a matching handbag. They definitely looked incomparable together.

All-black elegance:

The fashion-forward couple attended the 2021 Met Gala with the theme Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they twinned in black outfits. Hailey and Justin made heads turn with their appearance. The talented singer was seen wearing a tuxedo with a short blazer and wide-legged pants over a white shirt with a crisp collar and white sneakers. Whereas, the talented model and entrepreneur was clicked in a floor-length black strapless, body-hugging gown with a deep, plunging neckline. She completed her outfit with matching heels and a silver Cuban link necklace.

A formal affair in LA:

The Ghost singer and the super stylish model were recently spotted twinning in all-black outfits, once again. After all, they look extremely stylish in the timeless color. The talented singer was seen wearing a classy black tuxedo with a well-fitted blazer over a white shirt with a crisp collar. He completed his look with a black bow and matching formal shoes. Meanwhile, the talented model was seen wearing a floor-length velvet dress with a plunging, sweetheart neckline and puffy shoulders. The fishtail gown also featured designed sheer attachments, which helped her flaunt her toned legs. Mrs Bieber completed the outfit with diamond earrings, a ring, and a matching bracelet. And, the couple did steal the show!

In these five instances, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s couple style not only showcased their impeccable fashion choices but also underscored the undeniable bond they share. Their ability to effortlessly complement each other’s looks while staying true to their unique styles is a testament to their enduring love.

As Mr and Mrs Bieber celebrate their fifth anniversary, we can’t help but believe in the power of love, fashion, and this incomparable couple. Here’s to many more years of them slaying together.

So, are you feeling inspired by this couple's style? Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

