5 Times Kareena Kapoor showed us how to pack up our beach holiday bag with all things sexy and stylish

Current situation: Dreaming of a Spring holiday. This is the season to see the sun more than you should and of course, with oodles of sunscreen and a body hydrated with water first and next mocktails. Did you say yes to bikinis, dresses, and hats already? Now that's a sexy spread. There are more amazing ways to look put-together and fantastically chic. Having recently vacationed to the South African land and being an avid traveller who seeks the blues of beaches, Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to step into the splash arena in style. Have you seen her holiday snaps?

Packed your bag and ready to go? Wait it out and school up, you may find some alternatives here and some essentials. It's more than just going after all. You have memories to make and pictures to take and glow to emanate.

Kareena Kapoor and her ace beach style game

Manifesting a day off and oomph together? Here you go. Bebo and her girls Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla posed for a happy and vibrant picture. Kareena was seen in a neon monokini with a cut-out. She styled it with gold bangles, black sunnies, and red and white stripe slides. Does your checklist include all of these?

Pretty sisters, pretty sky. Lolo was seen in a kaftan-style printed dress and the Good Newwz actress wore a blue Melissa Odabash’s 'Becky' shirt dress which featured Schiffli design and a scalloped hem. New season, a new mini dress that can be re-worn to dates and brunches once you're back in town. Want to follow her lead? She wore it when out and about in the city as well.

Serving seaside glamour in a black monokini. The happiest and cutest mother-son duo, right? Kareena Kapoor chose a Versace sleeveless swimsuit designed from recycled polyamide and featured a deep back detail and a Medusa motif. Retails at Rs. 27,941.13 (approx.).Style your look with gold and colourful bangles. Her purple nail paint looks fun and nice. Shall we try it out?

Ready to see colours everywhere? What's not to love in a pink bikini bottom and a halter-neck black sports bra or a bikini top? The 42-year-old loves her hand stash and how about you add a ring to your look? Something quirky or the one that looks on-point with your accessories?

When a gem to behold looks like a bandana. Throwback to the day when the Veere Di Wedding actress was on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan. She wore a white embroidered dress and was holiday-ready with a printed bandana, pink-framed sunglasses and hand accessories?

Can you rate her looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

