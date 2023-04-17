5 Times Kiara Advani fashionably aced her looks in sultry red dresses

Blue who? Monday's mood is all about red. It feels like we never really graduate from our schools, right? Learning is an eternal process and every day we are picking up new trends and going back to old lessons from people around the world. Today, we got to reminisce about Kiara Advani's latest look from our very own Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 and were further reminded of all her other jaw-dropping and solid serves in red dresses and gowns.

Do you want to know how she became our favourite diva in red? Here are some fabulous looks that ticked the many boxes for us. If you want to replicate the Bollywood actress's looks for parties, here is the loyalty program you can sign up for too. We said what we had to say about this fun list.

Kiara Advani dazzles in super red and chic outfits

We thought we cannot live without white this season. Are we right, anymore? Blessing them red and yellow, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress rocked a Saaksha & Kinni maxi tiered dress with straps and micro-pleating. With sprinkles of colourful abstract print on it, her outfit was styled by Eka Lakhani with hoop earrings, a ring and a single chain.

Felt that cut-out nostalgia episode? That's a Kiara USP. She seems to have a big space in her heart for cut-out outfits. Her outfit for Pinkvilla's awards night was styled by Lakshmi Lehr who chose an Aadnevik one-shoulder gown for the stunner. Her thigh-high slit outfit was clubbed with strappy heels and the sans jewellery look is just too brilliant.

Jug Jug Jeeyo'ing indeed but with a little red dress. The stylish girl got on a shiny-high clad in an Alina Anwar Couture plunging V neckline and cut-out dress. She layered up with an Alex Perry blazer and rounded off her look with pointed-toe pumps. Doesn't sound Spring-ish? Cancel out the blazer from this look.

Everything spice, no time for ice here. The Shershaah actress did the turning up the soaring temps again as she dolled up in a Gauri & Nainika off-shoulder satin dress which was designed with voluminous puff sleeves and a slit at the back. Shaleena Nathani gave a pair of drop earrings and colour-blocked her look with strappy magenta heels.

Risqué-ing it out in maroon and winning our hearts in equal length. The Govinda Naam Mera actress glowed in a Nikhita Tandon strapless gown. It consisted of a mini V neckline, wrap and side tie-up detail and a thigh-high slit. Her getup for a red carpet event was bejewelled and also accessorised with pointed-toe pumps.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments section.

