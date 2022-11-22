5 Times Kiara Advani gave corsets a modern makeover

Corsets are making an official comeback to once again reign over the fashion world. The Victorian waist-hugging staple has managed to make a modern comeback with a futuristic makeover. If you are intrigued about how to style your corset the modern way, who better than Kiara Advani to seek styling inspiration from? The glam diva has been flaunting her love for corsets and sporting them with utmost ease. Whether it is a runway-ready cinched waist gown, a corsetted midi dress, or a corset crop top that’s etched with perfection, scroll on for styling lessons from Kiara Advani to slay a statement-making corset-style silhouette.

Kiara Advani’s white corset dress by the House of CB

Kiara Advani broke the internet when she stepped out in a statement dress with a corset-style silhouette. The pristine white dress was right out of the racks of the luxury brand House Of CB. The off-shoulder dress featured a statement-making cinched waist element that added to the corset bodice. The actress serves lessons on styling a striking midi dress impactfully by skimping on accessories but adding a pair of equally standout metallic pumps. She chose the golden low-cut vamp Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin. For makeup and hair, she went with minimal neutral lips, mascara-adorned eyes, and wavy hair. The Kiara-approved white strapless corset look is perfect for evening soirees or dinner dates. Kiara’s white look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara’s Versace outfit for an edgy slender silhouette

In a dual-toned Versace corset top and leather pant set, Advani served lessons on how to unconventional pair corsets with leather. Her sartorial outfit featured a blue-black strappy Denim Corset Top by Versace paired with glossy raven slim-fit pants. The corset-style crop top featured a waist-hugging silhouette and striking golden hardware at the noodle straps, and a bustier scoop neck. Take cues from the actress and wear your corset top the edgy way with leather pants for a slender silhouette. Kiara added to the aesthetic with a tiny Versace bag and Vercase block heels in black with a rhinestone ankle strap. Stick to minimal gold-toned jewelry, glossy nude lips, mascara-laden eyes, and wavy hair to add to the iconic fit. Kiara’s edgy look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara’s satin and lace gown by Aadnevik

When the memo says graceful and feminine, take styling cues from Kiara’s satin and lace gown by Aadnevik. The actress’s sage green gown featured a thigh-high slit and plunging scoop neckline. The unconventionally exquisite sage green gown is accentuated with French lace and braided leather details. However, the element that truly stands out has to be the cinched waist for a corset silhouette accentuated with stunning ruched details. Let your statement gown be the hero of the look by sticking to a barely there necklace, and minimal makeup. Complete the look with statement heels like Kiara's gold ankle-strap stilettos. Kiara’s sage green look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara’s all-blue denim corset look

Kiara certainly proved she knows how to make a statement when she stepped out in head-to-toe denim look all dressed up in a Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble. The designer ensemble featured a muted blue zip-up corset top and matching flared pants. Kiara’s strapless corset top featured mini circular embellishments along with asymmetrical panels. The light-wash denim top was paired with matching blue high-waisted bell bottoms that featured a stunning flared silhouette below the knee. Complete the Kiara-approved all-denim look with white hoops and a pair of pointed-toe silver pumps. For hair and makeup, go with soft girls or a ponytail with defined brows and minimal makeup look. Kiara’s denim look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Celia Kritharioti black corsetted gown