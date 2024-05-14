5 times Mira Kapoor proved her eternal love for maxi dresses and absolutely cannot do without them

Maxi dresses, which are long dresses that usually flow to the ankles or the floor, have become quite popular these days. They come in various styles, from casual to formal, making them versatile for any occasion. Mira Kapoor, who is known for her chic fashion sense, has been seen wearing maxi dresses quite often. Let’s take a look at the 5 times she proved her undying love maxi dresses and how she styled them effortlessly.

Vibrant maxi dress

Mira Kapoor looked stunning in a vibrant multi-coloured maxi dress. The flowing, easy breezy dress flattered her silhouette and the array of colours on the dress added a playful touch to her ensemble, showcasing her electric sense of style. With minimal accessories and her radiant smile, she definitely made a statement with her fashionable maxi dress.

Red halter-neck maxi dress

Mira Kapoor looked like elegance personified in her red halter maxi dress. The vibrant red hue complemented her complexion. The halter neck design of the maxi dress highlighted her shoulders and neckline. With accessories like a straw hat, sunglasses and flats, she finished her look. With minimal make-up and hair left open, Mira let the striking dress speak for itself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Orange floral maxi dress

Advertisement

Mira Kapoor dazzled in a peach floral dress with delicate patterns. She paired it with a striking red bag. The flowy silhouette of the dress added an air of grace to her look while the pop of red provided a stylish contrast. Her dress is perfect for lounging at home on weekends or poolside parties.

Botanical print maxi dress

Mira Kapoor looked absolutely enchanting in her strapless botanical print maxi dress adorned with ruffles. The floral patterns added a touch of whimsy to her ensemble while the ruffles lent a feminine charm. With the absence of straps, the dress accentuated her collarbones and neckline. With her hair styled elegantly and minimal accessories, she complemented the easy-breezy vibe of the dress.

Solids and stripes maxi dress

Not only for casual days, Mira also has party wear maxi dresses as well. She stunned in a maxi dress from the brand Saksha and Kinni, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The off-shoulder neckline added a hint of charm while the multi-coloured stripes infused the outfit with vibrancy. With a side slit the dress got an extra edge making it perfect for parties and special occasions. With minimal accessories and heels, Mira put her best foot forward.

In conclusion, Mira Kapoor’s love for maxi dresses stems from their comfort, flattering fit and versatility. Mira, with her natural sense of style and easy charm, shows that maxi dresses are a wardrobe need for every occasion.

ALSO READ: 7 best leather skirt outfits for fashion inspiration: Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and more