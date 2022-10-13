5 times Pooja Hegde proved she is a glam goddess in sarees

Over the last few years, Pooja Hegde has not only made a mark in the Telugu film industry but has also established herself in Bollywood. Known for her South hits like Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Aravinda, Sametha Veera Raghava (2019), Maharshi (2019), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) and Beast (2022), the stunner has equally turned enough heads with her sartorial choices. From attending her Bollywood debut film Mohenjo Daro’s launch event to the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, she has come a long way.

Be it at the airport or walking the red carpet, Pooja Hegde’s style statement is all about comfort. Talking specifically about her traditional looks, she is always impeccably dressed. Her traditional repertoire is all about vibrant colours, classic sarees and suits. She carries her every saree look with poise and confidence. She has treated fans with several bookmark-worthy festive and wedding looks that one can take inspiration from.