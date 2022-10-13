5 times Pooja Hegde proved she is a glam goddess in sarees
On Pooja Hegde's birthday today, let’s take a look at her 5 best striking fashion moments in sarees.
Over the last few years, Pooja Hegde has not only made a mark in the Telugu film industry but has also established herself in Bollywood. Known for her South hits like Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Aravinda, Sametha Veera Raghava (2019), Maharshi (2019), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) and Beast (2022), the stunner has equally turned enough heads with her sartorial choices. From attending her Bollywood debut film Mohenjo Daro’s launch event to the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, she has come a long way.
Be it at the airport or walking the red carpet, Pooja Hegde’s style statement is all about comfort. Talking specifically about her traditional looks, she is always impeccably dressed. Her traditional repertoire is all about vibrant colours, classic sarees and suits. She carries her every saree look with poise and confidence. She has treated fans with several bookmark-worthy festive and wedding looks that one can take inspiration from.
Bronzed goddess
Pooja Hegde’s swoon-worthy look in a gold linen saree by label Anavila is a perfect pick for upcoming wedding season. Keeping it minimal and classic, the stunner teamed her six yards with matching round neck blouse and accessorized her look with gold stacked bangles, rings and a traditional neckpiece. She capped her look with gold eye shadow, minimal makeup and lots of highlighter. A messy low bun took her saree look up a notch.
In Manish Malhotra
Pooja Hegde looks like an absolute diva in this stunning and intricate chikankari designer piece which she teamed it with a backless patterned blouse. Open wavy hair, glam makeup and a pair of statement earrings completed her look. Looking to steal all the attention at an event? Pooja’s beyond ethereal look in saree is worth taking notes from.
In pastel green
The Beast actress owns every outfit by adding a signature element to it and here, she yet again teams her six yards with a bralette-styled blouse. Hot is the word for this look of Pooja Hegde in a mirror-work green saree that can be worn at your best friend’s wedding.
No less than a diva
It is very evident that Pooja Hegde has a thing for cold shoulders and opens neck blouses that emphasise her collarbones. Here’s another stand-out look in a yellow and ivory Manish Malhotra saree featuring intricate work and Kashmiri embroidery. Chunky chaandbaalis, a middle-parted bun and a matte lip colour completed her elegant look.
Bright as a sunflower in yellow
Pooja Hegde’s lightweight yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse is perfect for a haldi or Roka ceremony. Keeping it minimal and elegant, the actress styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with white flowers. My favourite look of all!
