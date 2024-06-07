5 times Preity Zinta served ethnic outfits inspo for new brides to dance the night away at sangeet ceremony
Sangeet ceremony coming up? Preity Zinta has got you covered with her ethnic fits which will truly make you shine like a star.
In India, weddings are celebrated throughout the year, making it a perpetual wedding season. And there are no better outfits than ethnic wear that one should wear for the wedding festivities.
Whether it's the vibrant colours of a lehenga choli or the intricate embroidery of a saree, these traditional garments elevate the ambiance of the event.
If you also have a wedding scheduled on your calendar and you are looking for ethnic outfits, look no further than Preity Zinta. The beloved actress has a deep love for ethnic wear, Here are 5 times the actress gave us ethnic wear ideas to wear on a sangeet night.
Black velvet saree
Preity wore a black saree adorned with rich embellishments like threadwork. These details added sparkle and glamour to her outfit, perfect for the festive atmosphere of sangeet.
She paired her black saree with a full-sleeved black velvet blouse to create a harmonious look. She kept her jewellery minimal yet statement-making. A black velvet saree like Preity Zinta’s would be a bold and glamorous choice, and sure to make a striking statement.
Deep blue velvet suit
The Veer Zara actress' chose a deep blue velvet suit with embellishments on the neckline, hem and cuffs. They added a visual appeal to her outfit.
With her suit she carried a similar velvet dupatta on her arms and for accessories she opted for a matching potli bag and earrings.
A suit like Preity’s is a timeless choice for a sangeet night. By paying attention to details like colour, fit, silhouette, and accessories, you can create a standout look that will make you feel confident and stylish for the special occasion.
Embellished white and silver suit
The Kal Ho Na Ho actress opted for a white suit with heavy embroidery in silver with motifs inspired by traditional Indian designs and geometric patterns. The fit was definitely unique and catchy.
She paired her suit with a matching dupatta, heels and earrings. This can be an unconventional choice for a sangeet ceremony making heads turn.
Yellow lehenga
For an event, the actress chose a bright yellow lehenga which featured a yellow blouse with tiny golden motifs. She paired it with a matching dupatta and draped it like a saree. A bright lehenga like this is a vibrant choice and cheerful option that can bring a sense of joy to the sangeet ceremony.
Pink sharara set
The actress chose a bright pink sharara set to attend an event. Her sharara set featured a pink pleated kurta with white embroidery over it and paired it with matching straight-fit pants with a dupatta on her arms.
She matched her pink outfit with golden earrings and minimal jewellery. A pink sharara set can add a touch of femininity and grace to a sangeet ceremony. Soft pastel pinks, vibrant fuchsias, or romantic rose tones are all lovely options for a sharara set.
There are many ideas to make your sangeet ceremony stylish and memorable by looking at the ethnic wardrobe of Preity Zinta, be it a lehenga choli or an Anarkali suit etc. Whatever outfit you choose is inspired by her, you will surely look as good as her during your function.
