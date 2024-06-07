5 times Preity Zinta served ethnic outfits inspo for new brides to dance the night away at sangeet ceremony

In India, weddings are celebrated throughout the year, making it a perpetual wedding season. And there are no better outfits than ethnic wear that one should wear for the wedding festivities.

Whether it's the vibrant colours of a lehenga choli or the intricate embroidery of a saree, these traditional garments elevate the ambiance of the event.

If you also have a wedding scheduled on your calendar and you are looking for ethnic outfits, look no further than Preity Zinta. The beloved actress has a deep love for ethnic wear, Here are 5 times the actress gave us ethnic wear ideas to wear on a sangeet night.

Black velvet saree

Preity wore a black saree adorned with rich embellishments like threadwork. These details added sparkle and glamour to her outfit, perfect for the festive atmosphere of sangeet.

She paired her black saree with a full-sleeved black velvet blouse to create a harmonious look. She kept her jewellery minimal yet statement-making. A black velvet saree like Preity Zinta’s would be a bold and glamorous choice, and sure to make a striking statement.

Deep blue velvet suit

The Veer Zara actress' chose a deep blue velvet suit with embellishments on the neckline, hem and cuffs. They added a visual appeal to her outfit.

With her suit she carried a similar velvet dupatta on her arms and for accessories she opted for a matching potli bag and earrings.

A suit like Preity’s is a timeless choice for a sangeet night. By paying attention to details like colour, fit, silhouette, and accessories, you can create a standout look that will make you feel confident and stylish for the special occasion.

Embellished white and silver suit

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress opted for a white suit with heavy embroidery in silver with motifs inspired by traditional Indian designs and geometric patterns. The fit was definitely unique and catchy.

She paired her suit with a matching dupatta, heels and earrings. This can be an unconventional choice for a sangeet ceremony making heads turn.

Yellow lehenga

For an event, the actress chose a bright yellow lehenga which featured a yellow blouse with tiny golden motifs. She paired it with a matching dupatta and draped it like a saree. A bright lehenga like this is a vibrant choice and cheerful option that can bring a sense of joy to the sangeet ceremony.

Pink sharara set

The actress chose a bright pink sharara set to attend an event. Her sharara set featured a pink pleated kurta with white embroidery over it and paired it with matching straight-fit pants with a dupatta on her arms.

She matched her pink outfit with golden earrings and minimal jewellery. A pink sharara set can add a touch of femininity and grace to a sangeet ceremony. Soft pastel pinks, vibrant fuchsias, or romantic rose tones are all lovely options for a sharara set.

There are many ideas to make your sangeet ceremony stylish and memorable by looking at the ethnic wardrobe of Preity Zinta, be it a lehenga choli or an Anarkali suit etc. Whatever outfit you choose is inspired by her, you will surely look as good as her during your function.

