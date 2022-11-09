5 Times Priyanka Chopra managed to bring home a fashion fiesta

The past week was all about Priyanka Chopra and how she effortlessly managed to steal the spotlight with her looks. After all, the global icon visited India after three long years and definitely made the most of her visit. From chic monochromatic outfits to fierce head-turning suits, PC certainly served major fashion lessons and we are taking notes. Scroll on for a complete lookbook of the best fashion moments by the star during her trip to India.

Denim on Denim

Priyanka Chopra’s denim-on-denim ensemble was definitely a sign you need to add a monochromatic outfit to your wardrobe right away. The actress’s all-denim ensemble constituted a relaxed-fit top featuring a collar, front closure buttons, and lengthened sleeves. The denim top was further accentuated with a drawstring at the hem which was paired with a matching pair of straight-fit pants. To complete her airport look PC added a contrasting statement Prada bag along with chunky white sneakers and minimal accessories which included gold bracelets and hoops. Recreate PC’s look with middle-parted open hair and a classic no-makeup look. Priyanka’s denim-on-denim look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

All-white

Priyanka Chopra once again proved she sure knows how to pull off monochromatic outfits as she was spotted in a Christopher Esber white cutout top which she paired with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg pants for an all-white look. This semi-formal power outfit is all you need to boost your confidence on a big day. The top featured a chic cutout, cap sleeves, along with a high neckline. To complete the look Priyanka went for a glam face, white matching heels, square sunglasses, a classic gold watch, and minimal jewelry which included bracelets, and earrings. If you want to flaunt your good hair day, go for a PC-approved white ensemble and show up with effortless curls. Priyanka’s all-white look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Blue Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a Ronny Kobo pantsuit and certainly made another case for monochrome dressing. Her all-blue ensemble definitely took her fashion game up a notch. PC’s pantsuit look was nowhere near basic, the actress styled her co-ordinated outfit from Ronny Kobo with a bralette-style denim top that featured thick double straps and a plunging neckline along with a pair of matching high-waisted trousers that featured belt loops and folded hems. When layered with the Chessy jacket the outfit was simply on point. PC completed the look with silver platform heels, a glam face, bold lips, blue nails, and gorgeous curls. Invest in a pantsuit-like PC for three classic additions that can be styled in a million more ways. Priyanka’s edgy suit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Orange dress

Priyanka Chopra certainly knows how to dress to impress and she proved it by showing up in a bright orange midi dress. The striking dress made heads turn for her glossy fabric, plunging neckline, and statement belt. To recreate a bold but beautiful look like Priyanka pair your dress which a matching pair of heels and classic hoop earrings. Step up your look with on-point makeup and stunning curls. Priyanka’s orange dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Regal suit