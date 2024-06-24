5 times Priyanka Chopra showed us how to lounge in style wearing comfy sweats, co-ord sets, and more

When it comes to delivering statement moments, Priyanka Chopra is rarely found defaulting. Even during her downtime, she effortlessly maintains a stylish presence. Want proof? Here are five instances where her off-duty looks exemplify a laid-back yet impactful style.

Lazing by the pool, floating away your sartorial woes

Swimwear is an essential bullet on every wardrobe checklist. With a wide variety to choose from like cut-out sculpted monokinis, crochet bandeau tops, and high-cut tankinis, they make for stylish loungewear for a beach day out!

On a casual lounging day, Chopra opted for a triangle bikini top with matching shorts. Reflecting a minimalist aesthetic, her high-contrast set demonstrates that simplicity can be as striking as any other motif or embellishment.

What makes this pairing particularly noteworthy is how the actor elevated it. Her swimsuit cover-up, featuring mesh panel details, further proves that easygoing silhouettes with comfortable details need not be boring. Priyanka accessorizes her poolside look with a visor, gold hoops, chains, bracelets, an anklet, and a pair of sunglasses.

Just soaking up the sun

Co-ords in ivory sound like the perfect choice for a relaxed afternoon, and that's exactly what Priyanka Chopra opted for. They are effortlessly stylish and offer a cool, coordinated look. Her single-color fit consisted of a full-sleeved jacket with a zip fastening, and matching straight-legged trousers with pin-fold detailing, which she punctuated with sleek strappy white heels.

Her philosophy for achieving truly impactful looks involves enhancing her casual aesthetic with bold elements. As such, she opted for clear sunglasses, a statement watch, a chunky bangle on one hand, a gold necklace, and a selection of gold earrings.

Advertisement

Quick mirror selfie around the house

In case you have been living under a rock and haven’t noticed, sweatpants are now a street-style staple! Avoid waistbands in favor of drawstrings for ultra-comfort—a pristine white crop top paired with gray joggers is the perfect outfit for a chill-around-the-house look that is also selfie-worthy.

Chasing sunsets, making most of the golden hour

What could be better than owning a matching set that you can comfortably recline in all day and also look put-together enough for pictures? Bookmark this look Chopra’s, and you will thank us later for the suggestion.

Roomy shorts paired with an oversized button-up, or as seen on the actor here, paired with a cropped tee, are perfect for chilling around the house.

Swinging by the wardrobe, deciding what to wear next

The athletic mood has influenced the runways in recent seasons. So, is wearing sweatpants now considered glamorous? Yes! Styling them with your favorite everyday staples is easy-breezy; think t-shirts, camis, and sweatshirts.

Advertisement

This look, if you ask us, has the ability to transition seamlessly from lounging on the couch to running errands or meeting friends for a coffee. See how the Gucci platform sandal packs a punch without overwhelming the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra has proven time and again that she is always at the top of her glam fashion game. But with these above-mentioned looks, she shows that she has great taste in breezy loungewear, too!

ALSO READ: 5 times Katrina Kaif flaunted her love for cardigans, inspiring us to bundle up in style during winters