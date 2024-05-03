5 Times Shilpa Shetty’s slit dresses made us go ‘Aila re ladki mast mast tu’

Shilpa Shetty juggles between wearing multiple hats - she's an entrepreneur, an actress, a fitness guru, and a fashionista. However, it's her role as a fashionista that grabs attention. From dazzling red-carpet appearances to chic street-style looks, Shilpa Shetty's fashion game is always on point.

Whether you're an actress or an everyday person, everyone has favourite pieces and styles in their wardrobe, and for Shilpa Shetty, her favourite style is slit dresses. Shilpa has been seen many times in outfits with slits, where she has flaunted her sexy long legs, and why not? After all, she works so hard on her body and what better way to flaunt it than by wearing flattering outfits? Let’s take a look at 5 dresses with slits that Shilpa wore that made our ‘Dhadkan’ go fast!

Blazing red gown with slit

Shilpa Shetty picked a fiery red gown from the shelves of Manika Nanda. Her one-shoulder gown came with stylish cut-outs on the side. The striking thigh-high slit, which was hard to miss, gave her gown more punch. The dress included a wide cut-out on the torso and put her gorgeous abs on display. Her gown had ruffle details which went from shoulder to wrist and she paired her gown with purple heels to give her look some color contrast.

Stunning black slit saree

Shilpa Shetty doesn't just incorporate slits into her Western wear, she also includes them in her ethnic outfits. For Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet night, the actress opted for a black saree by Ritika Mirchandani. Her pre-draped saree was embellished with shimmering accents and boasted a daring thigh-high slit. She complimented her look with strappy gladiator sandals and finished the look with silver earrings.

Go Green!

Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely stunning in a green slit dress by Gaby Charbachy. Her green metallic gown featured a strapless bodice with pleated details and had a daring cut-out at the waist, which gave her gown a seductive touch. The daring thigh-high slit showcased her toned legs and added a touch of allure to her ensemble.

Strapless blue gown

Shilpa Shetty wore a quite unique blue dress. The dress had a batwing sleeve on one side, and the other sleeve was wrapped around her wrist and attached to her shoulder like a drape. The dress also had a thigh-high slit that added a scintillating touch to her gown. the Indian actress paired the blue gown with stunning golden jewelry or golden heels, making her look like a divine celestial being descending from heaven.

Chocolate brown leather dress

The Baazigar actress opted for a brown latex dress coming from House of CB. Her one-shoulder dress featured a gathered design on the torso and a bold thigh-high slit. The bodycon attire hugged Shilpa like a glove. She complemented the outfit with nude make-up and beige-colored heels. Soft and wavy tresses rounded off her look well.

Shilpa Shetty’s slit dresses are fashionable as well as versatile. If you are also looking to make a statement, you can opt for a good slit dress. One of the key advantages of slit dresses is their ability to make your legs look long and create an illusion of a sleeker silhouette.

Slit dresses are perfect for events like parties, weddings, or formal gatherings, where you want to look stylish and feel confident. By selecting the right style, length, and occasion, you can rock this trend with ease and grace just like Shilpa.

