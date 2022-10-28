5 Times Sonam Kapoor proved Kaftans have her heart for life

The Kaftan life, what a life, the best kind of life. From lounge, resort, and dinners, to festive looks, all are doable with kaftans. There's always something of interest when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brings a new kaftan to our feeds and this Diwali too glamour was in the air, she's a delight to witness and follow, we know it and so does the world of fashion. Her looks in these have been a healthy mix of colours, patterns, and details. We're honestly not surprised how she and Rhea Kapoor are a dream team that reminds us all to take style risks often and keep us well informed on what's hot.



We found you some wins for your wardrobe straight from the new mommy-in-town, Sonam's style book which to us is her Instagram.



A reference that straight led us to our mood board. Are you waiting for a wedding invite or have one in hand? Either way, you're lucky sartorially, this is classy. Throwback to 2019 when the Neerja actress donned a maxi-length Sabyasachi colourful kaftan that had a vertical stripe print, three-quarter sleeves, a deep neckline, a scalloped hem, and a heavy compilation of embellishments and embroidery. This was rounded off with juttis, a choker, drop earrings, and stacked bangles. Sonam's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

We saw, took notes, and now we want it. Being the fashion icon she is, Sonam was seen in an ivory Valentino midi kaftan which had a fringed hem. Perfect for fall and a lunch look, cosy up, there's a turtleneck detail to show you how it's done. She gave it a monochrome definition with a black mini handbag and ankle-strap stilettos. Her look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Boho babe, own it like the Veere Di Wedding actress. The recent look to enter her list of all 'best looks done' she was seen in an Anamika Khanna creation. This flowy silk attire had colourful and patchwork embroidered designs. The regal piece was made to look a whole lotta festive with woven sandals from Dior, rings from Sunita Kapoor, and many other accessories like a maang tikka and drop earrings from other stores. Sonam's festive look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Genius. Bold. Eccentric. Call it a dress, we'll call it a kaftan. The 37-year-old chose a floor-sweeping satin number from Roksanda. The monochrome print here is all that's chic here. She wore it to a well with a red pout and statement earrings. Sonam's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.