Suhana Khan is one of the most stylish Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood right now, and she loves to slay in stylish statement ensembles. She often inspires fashionistas to embrace effortless style and conquer the world with statement-worthy co-ord sets. After all, the diva’s amazing outfits definitely leave us speechless.

Let’s have a detailed glance at the statement-worthy ensembles worn by Suhana Khan and her exquisite co-ord sets.

5 times Suhana Khan made us swoon with stylish co-ord sets:

Black and white co-ord set:

The Archies actress once dazzled in a stylish black-and-white co-ord set that screamed all things sassy. This classy outfit, from S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, served fashion fabulousness. It featured a collared crop top with a cap sleeved with contrasting buttons in the middle. This was paired with a matching overlapped mini skirt.

The stylish slit cut at the edge of her outfit also looked terrific. She completed the look with glossy heels, and we adored the stylish look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Colorful printed co-ord set:

Suhana never fails to make a mark with her unique and stylish style game. Her ensemble, from Saaksha and Kinni, featured a strapless and form-fitting ruched mini dress with a colorful print all over it. Even the alluring sweetheart and plunging neckline of the dress screamed fashion finesse at its very best.

Advertisement

This was layered with a matching long blazer with a crisp collar, lapels, and OG shoulder pads that spelled formal fierceness. She completed her outfit with strappy nude sandals.

Head-to-toe black co-ord set:

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also loves to flaunt her curves in multicolored and modern outfits. The stylish ensemble, created by none other than the fashion maven, Gaurav Gupta, hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, accentuating her oh-so-enviable frame.

The all-black look featured a strapless and structured corset. This was paired with matching black high-waisted pants with a straight silhouette. She completed the outfit with bright pink pumps with a pointed-toed style, and we loved the fit.

Form-fitting beige co-ord set:

Suhana adores neutral colors and her recent co-ord set was proof of the same. This striking and stylish beige co-ord set had a form-fitting silhouette that accentuated the diva’s curves to pure perfection.

It featured a sleeveless crop top with an alluring and deep circular neckline and broad straps. It was further paired with a matching pencil skirt that looked beyond awesome with her top. She completed the stylish ensemble with matching heels, and we’re totally inspired by her look.

All-black corseted co-ord set:

Gauri Khan’s daughter looks bewitching in head-to-toe black ensembles, and her co-ord set was just all things perfection. Her stylish fit featured a body-hugging strapless lined faux-leather corset that helped the star flaunt her divine curves.

This was further paired with a matching calf-length asymmetrical skirt with a super seductive side slit. She added a statement yellow bag and matching peep-toe black pumps to complete the beautiful look.

Let’s dive into the world of co-ords and explore endless outfit combinations this summer. From chic and minimalist sets to bold and patterned pairings, co-ords are here to take the stress out of getting dressed, and you better be taking notes!

Which one of Suhana Khan’s co-ord sets is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's 6 ethnic looks prove she is a bona fide style chameleon, and we’re taking notes