Sushmita Sen is a queen, and her sarees are her crown. Bold, beautiful, and always unforgettable, the former Ms Universe’s saree choices are a masterclass in effortless elegance. From vibrant florals to mesmerizing sequins, Sushmita slays in every drape. Her iconic saree collection will totally make you want to twirl into statement drapes this summer.

So, get ready to be inspired by 5 Sushmita Sen-approved showstopping looks that prove trendy sarees are anything but ordinary. It’s time to find your perfect summer saree, and the Main Hoon Na actress’s classy picks are here to inspire you.

5 times Sushmita Sen made us fall in love with her stylish sarees:

Vibrant pink floral-printed saree:

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress recently wore a stunning, gorgeous pink-hued saree. The beautiful nature-inspired floral embroidery on the statement-worthy saree was also just pure perfection. Even the beautiful embroidery at the edges of the drape with its striped design was just super chic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The piece was paired with a matching pink sheer blouse with intricate embroidery. We loved the femme and fabulous drape, and we’re taking notes.

Advertisement

Bewitching black sequined saree:

Sushmita knows how to carry black, and her black ensembles are always on fleek. This was proven by the bold and charming black saree that she wore recently.

This sheer saree had lines of sequin work on them. It was paired with a form-fitting sleeveless top with a square-shaped plunging neckline, and adored the exquisite combo. She completed the outfit with statement accessories, and it rocked.

Blue and white striped saree:

The Dulha Mil Gaya actress always loves to create fashionable statements, and her pretty blue and white striped saree, with a wavy print, undeniably proved the same. The stylish ethnic ensemble featured a blue and white lined piece with a lightweight and delicate sheer material.

The saree was paired with a matching dark blue blouse with an alluring neckline and oversized sleeves. She completed the minimalistic statement with dainty accessories and matching beige sandals.

Beige and gold embroidered saree:

Sen also knows how to rock neutral colors to create the perfect head-turning statements. Her recent beige sheer saree was proof of the fact. The beautiful piece was laden with intricate and shimmery gold embroidery work that elevated the whole piece.

Further, the edges of the saree were filled with gold sequin work. The diva paired the piece with a matching full-sleeved blouse with an alluring neckline, and we are gushing over this one.

Ruffled sheer black saree:

Black genuinely glows against the Main Aisa Hi Hoon actress’ beautiful complexion. The mesmerizing and modern ruffled black saree the star wore was the best pick ever. The layered ruffles of the sheer dark-colored drape elevated the whole piece.

It was further paired with a form-fitting corseted blouse with a shimmery material and an off-the-shoulder style. The diva added minimalistic gold accessories and a matching gold clutch bag to rock the enchanting look.

So, are you feeling inspired to slay the saree way for summer 2024? Which one of Sushmita Sen’s incomparable sarees is your absolute favorite?

ALSO READ: 7 celebrity-approved sheer outfits to elevate your summer style: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more