5 times Yami Gautam showcased her love for co-ord sets, proving they dominate her wardrobe

In the world of fashion, there’s always something new making waves. And right now, it’s all about the co-ord sets! These matching outfits are the latest craze, and guess who’s totally rocking them? None other than fabulous Yami Gautam!

If you scroll through her Instagram, you will probably notice her slaying the co-ord game. Co-ord sets are basically matching pieces of clothing, designed to be worn together. And, the actress has been spotted flaunting co-ord sets on various occasions. Here are 5 times Yami put her co-ord sets in the spotlight.

Fiery red co-ord set

Yami Gautam looked stunning in a red co-ord set! Her outfit included a red mock neck top with fancy ruffled sleeves and a cool asymmetrical hemline. She matched it with straight fit pants in the same vibrant shade.

The whole look was chic and coordinated, showing off Yami's fabulous sense of style. It’s no wonder she always turns heads wherever she goes!

Graceful green co-ord set

The Bala actress rocked a gorgeous green co-ord set! Her ensemble featured a stylish top with collars, trendy waist belt, and a pleated hem, adding a touch of urbanity. She paired her top with matching green flared pants, creating a cohesive and chic look.

Yami’s fashion choices always stand out, and this green co-ord set was no exception.

Chocolaty brown co-ord set

The URI actress wowed in a chic brown co-ord set. Her outfit consisted of a blazer style top that was uniquely tied with string belts, adding a unique twist to her classic blazer look. She paired it with brown straight fit pants creating a sleek and cohesive ensemble.

Once again, with this co-ord set, Yami’s fashion sense shined through.

Monochrome striped co-ord sets

Doesn’t Yami Gautam look great in her monochrome striped coordination set? Her dress had this cool top over which she tied a belt at the waistline; plus, there were lapel collars. This set comes complete thanks to some similar flared pants helping create this sleek matching appearance.

When it comes to style as usual Yami serves- It makes all eyes stuck on her each time she steps out revealing perfect taste combined with faultless elegance that cannot be resisted at any point in time.

Cool blue co-ord set

Yami Gautam sported a stylish blue co-ord set. Her outfit included a full sleeve top with striking white stripes. She cinched her waist with a black belt, giving her outfit a chic twist to the ensemble.

The actress paired her top with matching shorts, creating a coordinated look and trendy look. Her fashion sense always stands out and her outfit is a perfect blend of casual and formal.

Therefore, in case you are considering adding variety to your wardrobe; we recommend you do so and get a co-ord set like the one worn by Yami Gautam.

If you are going to brunch with friends or to the red carpet, you’ll score major points wearing this on-trend and stylish outfit.

Well, let’s tell you this; if you ever step out in a co-ord set you will never have the desire to wear mismatched outfits again!

