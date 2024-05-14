Forget predictable and boring vacation attire, the beloved Gen-Z style icon, Ananya Panday is here to help you. The diva takes comfy-cool travel looks to a whole new level. Her outfits are a kaleidoscope of unique colors and celestial-inspired touches, showcasing her trendsetting approach to fashion, even when relaxing by the beach. To say that we’re in love with her vacay looks would be an understatement.

Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s causal and chic vacation wear style for some tips from her wardrobe.

5 trendy vacation wear tips from Ananya Panday’s arsenal:

Vibrant Bikinis are always the best:

The Dream Girl 2 actress always rocks the most trendy vacation-ready bikini sets. She always slays in the most colorful and vibrant pieces. Ananya once rocked in sky blue and baby pink sets which featured a bikini top with a plunging neckline, paired with matching bikini bottoms. She also wore an amazing dark blue bikini set featuring a chic bralette with a one-sided strap and matching bikini bottoms. We rocked the diva’s alluring style.

Stylish dresses always hit the mark:

Ananya always creates a fashionable spark with her fashion-forward dresses. Ananya always leaves us gushing with her style, whether it’s easy-breezy mini-dresses, body-hugging midi dresses, or loose and long maxi dresses. She recently wore a strapless and ruched orange mini-dress with a plunging neckline. She also made us gasp in a sleeveless black-and-white form-fitting maxi dress, with a cut-out at the back, that looked gorgeous. We’re totally taking notes.

Jeans and fitted tops look always slays:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress also loves to keep things minimalistic in her comfortably ravishing monochromatic looks. These accentuate her enviable curves while proving that even simplicity can go a long way when it comes to vacation fashion. She wore a stylish head-to-toe black ensemble with dark blue ankle-length jeans and high-waisted jeans. The wide-legged silhouette also slayed. The gorgeous beauty paired it with a sleeveless and halter-neck fitted ribbed top that looked lovely on her.

Skirts and shorts are the perfect picks:

Ananya also paired these oversized T-shirts, ribbed tops, and sassy crop tops with matching denim shorts along with wide-legged jeans. She also makes our hearts flutter with her mini-skirts, just like she did in an all-white outfit recently. This ensemble featured a sheer white sleeveless top layered on a pink bikini. She also added a matching white distressed denim mini-skirt and slippers. We are taking our favorite skirts and shorts to our next trip for sure!

Always remember to pack accessories:

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress showed us how to accessorize vacation-ready ensembles with minimalistic and mesmerizing accessories. Whether it’s a stylish straw hat, layered beaded bracelets, pretty droplet earrings, or a delicate statement-worthy necklace that screams fashion perfection, the diva’s picks made us swoon. She also reminded us how essential accessories can be to uplift and elevate summer-ready ensembles. After all, this is something that we tend to forget when it comes to packing.

Are you feeling inspired to add easy-breezy shorts, skirts, and stylish laid-back dresses along with colorful bikinis to your vacation wear wardrobe?

Which one of Ananya Panday’s outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

