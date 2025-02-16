5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Denim dresses are back in fashion and are mostly a favorite choice. With the trend picking up pace, Bollywood divas have also jumped on this fashion wagon. To always slay with an impeccable look, here is how you can style a denim dress in 5 ways.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s outfits usually sway more on the comfy side. At a recent event for her brand, she chose to style a minimal denim dress. The midi dress featured a sleeveless cut and a button-down closure.

She styled this blue-washed fit with a pair of black heels. Ditching all other accessories, the actress put on a pair of hoops and some rings. Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, she opted for a simple look and accentuated her features with a hint of highlighter and some peachy gloss.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is a pro at slaying in laid-back and minimal fashion. Looking stunning as ever, the actor fashioned a body-fit denim dress. Stitched in a mermaid design, the blue fit had a discreet button closure.

With a collared design and two pockets, the asymmetrical dress perfectly hugged her figure. Flaunting her short wavy locks, Tamannaah accessorized with a multilayered necklace and some rings. She completed the fit with a pair of maroon pointed-toed heels.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor has cemented her status as a true style icon with her fashion choices. For a recent event, the YouTuber slayed in a longline denim dress with multiple pockets. With button-up closure, the sleeveless dresses featured a pleated hem.

Kapoor styled this blue fit with a pair of tan-colored and studded heels. Adding another accessory, she carried a purse. Mira flaunted her wavy hair and went with a simple look, opting for no accessories.

Kiara Advani

Mastering the art of flawless style, Kiara Advani has been making waves in the fashion world. Fashioning a denim midi dress, the actor looked stunning. With a sleeveless cut, the blue dress had a button-down closure with gold-toned buttons.

The fit and flare fit dress also featured side pockets for convenience. She styled this outfit with white-toned heels and a pair of gold-toned earrings. She accentuated the look with a hydrated base, nude lip shade, and a soft blush.

Keerthy Suresh

When talking about fashion, Keerthy Suresh has definitely made her way onto the watchlist. For a recent event, she styled a fit and flare-blue denim dress. The dress featured a button-down closure with some chest pockets.

The addition of a waist tie detail perfectly elevated the silhouette of the dress. Showing off her natural curls, the actor added a pair of gold-toned earrings to the fit. She opted for a simple look, choosing a nude base, highlighter and some peachy lip shade for the final touches.