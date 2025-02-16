5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Longline denim dresses are making a comeback and our Bollywood divas are gladly embracing this trend. Here’s how you can style a denim dress in different ways.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Feb 16, 2025  |  11:05 AM IST |  4.8K
Women’s Fashion: 5 ways to style a denim dress like Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif
5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif (PC: Viral Bhayani, Ajay Kadam, APH Images, Pinkvilla, Mira Kapoor IG)

Denim dresses are back in fashion and are mostly a favorite choice. With the trend picking up pace, Bollywood divas have also jumped on this fashion wagon. To always slay with an impeccable look, here is how you can style a denim dress in 5 ways. 

Katrina Kaif 

5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s outfits usually sway more on the comfy side. At a recent event for her brand, she chose to style a minimal denim dress. The midi dress featured a sleeveless cut and a button-down closure. 

She styled this blue-washed fit with a pair of black heels. Ditching all other accessories, the actress put on a pair of hoops and some rings. Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, she opted for a simple look and accentuated her features with a hint of highlighter and some peachy gloss. 

Tamannaah Bhatia

5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Tamannaah Bhatia is a pro at slaying in laid-back and minimal fashion. Looking stunning as ever, the actor fashioned a body-fit denim dress. Stitched in a mermaid design, the blue fit had a discreet button closure. 

With a collared design and two pockets, the asymmetrical dress perfectly hugged her figure. Flaunting her short wavy locks, Tamannaah accessorized with a multilayered necklace and some rings. She completed the fit with a pair of maroon pointed-toed heels. 

Mira Kapoor

5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Mira Rajput Kapoor has cemented her status as a true style icon with her fashion choices. For a recent event, the YouTuber slayed in a longline denim dress with multiple pockets. With button-up closure, the sleeveless dresses featured a pleated hem. 

Advertisement

Kapoor styled this blue fit with a pair of tan-colored and studded heels. Adding another accessory, she carried a purse. Mira flaunted her wavy hair and went with a simple look, opting for no accessories. 

Kiara Advani

5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

Mastering the art of flawless style, Kiara Advani has been making waves in the fashion world. Fashioning a denim midi dress, the actor looked stunning. With a sleeveless cut, the blue dress had a button-down closure with gold-toned buttons. 

The fit and flare fit dress also featured side pockets for convenience. She styled this outfit with white-toned heels and a pair of gold-toned earrings. She accentuated the look with a hydrated base, nude lip shade, and a soft blush. 

Keerthy Suresh

5 ways to style a denim dress like Bollywood divas: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif

When talking about fashion, Keerthy Suresh has definitely made her way onto the watchlist. For a recent event, she styled a fit and flare-blue denim dress. The dress featured a button-down closure with some chest pockets. 

Advertisement

The addition of a waist tie detail perfectly elevated the silhouette of the dress. Showing off her natural curls, the actor added a pair of gold-toned earrings to the fit. She opted for a simple look, choosing a nude base, highlighter and some peachy lip shade for the final touches. 

Also Read

Mira Kapoor swaps casual denim for high-fashion Rs 45K Pearl Atelier Le Jane jeans, styles it with cropped blazer

Credits: Viral Bhayani, Ajay Kadam, APH Images, Pinkvilla, Mira Kapoor IG
About The Author
Shweta Patokar
Shweta Patokar
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

A post-graduate in journalism, Shweta is a Mumbai-based content creator with about 3 years of e...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles