Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy wedding still lives rent-free in our minds and our hearts. From the fashion finesse to the guest list as well as the extremely magical event itself, everything literally ended up coming together to spell sheer perfection for the much-loved Bollywood couple. It was like time stood still as the moment froze at the level of sheer perfection to celebrate the beautiful, heartwarming, and inspirational love story of the incredible couple. We’re legit still swooning over this simply magical fairytale-like wedding of our dreams.

However, let’s be honest, it was Kiara Advani’s oh-so-dreamy wedding ensemble that has us going back to their wedding day, again and again. In fact, the beautiful wedding look is still the point of reference for many modern brides-to-be who want to achieve a look as modernistic, beautiful, and just unforgettable as the talented Satyaprem Ki Katha actress did.

But, what are the things that made her wedding ensemble so special? Let’s take a closer look and understand the lessons that we learned from the pretty diva’s modern bride wedding look, created by none other than Manish Malhotra. Are you ready? Let’s just jump right to it.

6 lessons to learn from Kiara Advani’s exquisite wedding look

Minimalistic makeup goes a long way

The beautiful Juggjug Jeeyo actress made the wise decision to go all out with her beautiful wedding ensemble but keep things very limited in terms of her makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, and a beautiful nude-colored lipstick, to balance things out. We simply adored this move as it perfectly accentuated her natural beauty, allowing it to take center stage.

Advertisement

Weddings don’t automatically mean red:

It’s a very common misconception for many Indian brides that wedding looks have to be all things red and vibrant. This is an age-old thought process that ends up limiting their fashion choices for their beautiful big days. This is exactly the thought that the Lust Stories actress ended up bidding a grand adieu to, by choosing to wear a simply delicate wedding ensemble with ivory and champagne pink tones. We’re still obsessed!

Contrasting jewelry adds a magical touch:

When it comes to matching jewelry with our wedding looks, most brides end up choosing gold or silver-based stuff encrusted with precious and semi-precious stones that match their ensemble. But, the Shershaah actress chose to do things differently, which was a breath of fresh air. She chose to wear pieces from Manish Malhotra’s bespoke collection which were encrusted with rare Zambian green emeralds. This was the perfect contrast to her pink outfit, making both elements pop. Simply iconic!

The meaningful kaleeras and choodhas:

Adding a simply emotional and beautifully modern twist to old traditions like wearing kaleeras and choodhas is what makes the looks of modern brides like the Fugly actress, oh-so-gorgeous. The talented diva opted for customized kaleeras. The exquisite pieces, designed for the diva by Mrinalini Chandra design, told the tale of her life. It gave an ode to the actor’s beloved late dog, Oscar. They also featured the couple’s initials and other emotional elements from her life with stars, moons, and beautiful butterflies. Love this!

The effortlessly pretty flowery hairstyle:

Many brides try to go all out with extremely heavy and taxing hairstyles as well. This ends up making their looks all the more complex, stealing away from the grand appeal. This was another thing that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress ended up doing. The pretty diva chose to have her dark tresses tied up and styled securely into a dainty and sleek low and manageable bun. She also ended up adding matching dark pink flowers to her gorgeous hairstyle to add to her beyond-incomparable modernistic allure. We sincerely loved this super pretty move.

Minimalistic mehendi and exquisite nails:

It’s very common for Indian brides to end up going all out with their mehendi designs which legit ends up being a very heavy and taxing task for them. The talented actress went in the opposite direction and ended up choosing a very minimalistic design with classy patterns and a pretty floral center for her bridal mehendi. The pretty Kabir Singh actress also made the wise decision to elevate her hands further with the clean girl nail aesthetic. Her manicure matched her soft aesthetic with a naked pink tint, and it looked oh-so-perfect.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of our list of lessons from the actors’ dreamy wedding? Are you feeling inspired by your own wedding look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner glistens in light-reflecting sequined gown at Maison Margiela’s show during Paris Fashion Week