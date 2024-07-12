6 outfits, 5 pre-wedding ceremonies: A look at bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s bridal style

With just a few hours to go for the extravagant wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, all eyes are on the bride-to-be. Given her captivating show of sartorial prowess throughout the pre-wedding festivities, her bridal look is expected to be the most ethereal look of the century. We are really excited!

As we await her bridal look, let’s revisit some of her best pre-wedding looks that served a style-laden whirlwind and set the bridal fashion quotient to a high level.

Radhika Merchant’s haldi look with jasmine touch

Radhika Merchant, for her Haldi ceremony, embraced simplicity in a yellow lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. Featuring floral and butterfly motifs in shades of blue, pink, and golden, the traditional number boasted vibrant appeal.

The contrasting bright embroidery adorning the lehenga created a visual effect ideal for an enchanting occasion. Her matching sleeveless blouse which she picked to complete the ensemble blended well with the coherence of the outfit.

However, at the center stage of the dreamy piece was the unique and exquisite dupatta. It was carefully crafted from tiny white jasmine floral buds, creating a delicate fragrant appeal. Further, the border of the dupatta was elevated with yellow marigold flowers, giving her already feminine look a more elegant touch.

She accessorized her OOTD with statement floral jewelry echoing the unique craft of her dupatta.

Radhika chose a custom lehenga for post Haldi function

The bride-to-be trusted Anamika Khanna with all her heart. Her second look for the Haldi day was also grabbed from the designer’s shelves. For the post-function night, Radhika looked every bit royal and regal in an embroidered red lehenga set.

Changing into the night, she decked up in a stunning custom piece with beautiful ivory embroidery. The soft and graceful floral motifs were beautifully woven to elevate the feminine allure.

With dainty floral diamond jewelry with matching earrings, Radhika Merchant accessorized her ensemble. For her hairdo, she opted for a loose chic bun and adorned it with three white flowers.

Radhika Merchant dazzled in a shimmery saree for the sangeet after-party

Radhika Merchant’s sangeet after-party look was a shimmery dream. Designed by none other than Manish Malhotra, the unique creation highlighted the designer’s dedication to his art.

The six-yard wonder came in an enchanting shade of black with a mesmerizing chainmail pattern enhancing the blingy element. Keeping the modern elements in mind, Radhika wore an off-shoulder corset blouse for an oomph touch.

Celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor made sure that Radhika's styling was meticulously done with photos clicked by Signe Vilstrup. The off-shoulder design of the blouse and the saree's traditional drape perfectly balanced the contemporary and ethnic suave.

Further, her luxurious diamond jewelry, including a choker necklace, stacked bracelets, and statement stud earrings added a touch of luxe.

Radhika’s Durga shloka inscribed lehenga for Mausalu ceremony

The soon-to-be Ambani bahu was every bit regal during her mausalu ceremony, held a few days before the wedding, according to Gujarati customs. The ceremony saw Radhika wearing a masterpiece designed by Manish Malhotra.

She looked resplendent in a 35-meter rani pink bandhani lehenga which came with intricate bandhani technique, featuring gold zari borders. The added embellishments with embroidery depicting Navratri shlokas highlighted the religious significance.

Her blouse was also blingy enough that can be credited to the metallic threadwork and Swarovski tasseled detailing. For her jewelry, she borrowed her mother Shaila Merchant’s accessories that she wore during her own mausalu ceremony. Isn’t it pure love?

Radhika’s sangeet lehenga sparkled with Swarovski crystals

Radhika Merchant, for her sangeet night, took a modern route and kept it a little more minimal than all her looks. Her beautiful lehenga for the glam night featured subtle hues of mauve, purple, and pink.

Her departure from traditional red and pink offered a refreshing vibe, compelling fashionistas to just sit and simply adore the beauty Radhika is. Adding a touch of opulence to her outfit was silver embroidery and intricate patterns, making it a perfect fit for the occasion.

To complete the elegant look, she teamed her mesmerizing flared skirt with a coral off-shoulder blouse. The heavy silver embroidery mirrored the unique designs on the lehenga. The off-shoulder element added a modern twist to her otherwise traditional look. Embellished with delicate hangings on the off-shoulder sleeves, its fitted silhouette accentuated Radhika’s curves.

She also draped an olive green dupatta over her arms to finish off her look. The graceful appeal of the dupatta enhanced the beauty of her OOTD. Further, the exquisite silver embroidery ensured a cohesive and polished look.

Radhika Merchant in Rahul Mishra

For the garba night, the gorgeous bride-to-be wore Rahul Mishra lehenga that came with a Bandhani drape ft gaji silk work. A perfect outfit for a lavish ceremony! The lehenga had Lord Krishna Motifs but the contract turquoise green net dupatta stole the show.

Which one among these looks caught your most attention? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below right away.

