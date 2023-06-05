6 steal-worthy summer looks of Kiara Advani that are a must-have in your wardrobe

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood celebrities often serve as trendsetters. One such style icon who has been making waves with her impeccable fashion choices is none other than the talented and beautiful Bollywood diva, Kiara Advani. With her effortless style and ability to carry off any outfit with grace, she has become a fashion muse for many.

Kiara Advani's wardrobe is a treasure trove of summer fashion inspiration. Whether you prefer casual, ethnic, athleisure, or glamorous looks, she has something to offer for every occasion. Do you want to take summer inspiration from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe? Well, we have got you covered. Let’s take a closer look at some of Kiara Advani's steal-worthy summer looks that can elevate your fashion game this season.

Six ways in which Kiara Advani aces her summer-time fashion looks

Chic and Casual in Swimwear:

Kiara Advani knows how to rock swimwear with the utmost style. For a casual summer look, take inspiration from her and opt for a well-fitted bikini. Pair them with a relaxed t-shirt, a cropped top, or just a sarong to create a laid-back yet trendy ensemble for the summer vacations. Complete the look with a pair of white sandals or slippers and some minimalistic accessories like a hat to add a touch of sophistication.

Effortlessly Elegant in Florals:

Florals are a summer staple, and Kiara Advani knows how to wear them with elegance. Look for flowy dresses with vibrant floral prints that exude a summery vibe. Opt for light and breathable fabrics like cotton or chiffon to keep you cool in the heat. Pair the dress or top with jeans, and with some strappy sandals or wedges, and don't forget to accessorize with a straw hat and a statement handbag for a picture-perfect summer look.

Classy in Pastel Sarees and Kurtis:

Kiara Advani's ethnic game is always on point, and she often chooses pastel-colored kurtis and gorgeous summery sarees for a classy and sophisticated look. Embrace this trend by opting for light shades like baby pink, mint green, or powder blue. Pair your pastel kurta with matching palazzo pants, simple jeans, or straight-cut trousers. Add some jhumkas or statement earrings to complete the ethnic ensemble. This look is perfect for summer weddings or festive occasions.

Cool and Comfy in Athleisure:

Athleisure has been gaining popularity over the past few years, and Kiara Advani knows how to rock this trend effortlessly. For a cool and comfortable summer look, opt for a stylish sports bra or crop top paired with high-waisted leggings or joggers. Layer it with a lightweight jacket or a zip-up hoodie for those cooler summer evenings. Finish off the look with trendy sneakers and a sleek ponytail for a sporty yet chic appearance.

Glamorous and Stylish Dresses:

When it comes to red-carpet events or glamorous soirées, Kiara Advani knows how to make a statement in dresses. Opt for dresses in cotton, and lightweight fabrics like chiffon or georgette that allow for easy movement and breathability. Look for dresses with interesting details like ruffles, cutouts, or floral prints or fun colors to add a touch of drama. Complete the look with strappy heels, minimal jewelry, and a stylish clutch for an enchanting summer evening look.

Trendy and Stylish Co-ordinated Sets:

Kiara Advani has been seen wearing a lot of coordinated sets to perfection, recently and she has been acing the trend. Opt for sets with crop tops, skirts, shorts, loose pants, etc., and choose light and summery colors and patterns to get the awesome summery vibe. Add a sling bag and shades to complete the look. Also, add minimalistic jewelry and other accessories to elevate your fits.

So, are you ready to take cues from Kiara Advani’s effortless style and experiment with different outfits this summer? Well, do remember to add your unique touch and make these looks your own. Embrace the season with confidence and get ready to turn heads wherever you go!

Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Comment below to share your views with us.

