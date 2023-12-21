6 Tamannaah Bhatia-approved fits in Christmas colors that'll make your festive wardrobe pop

As the holiday season approaches, the dilemma of choosing the perfect Christmas outfit becomes a focal point in our festivities. If you’re seeking sartorial inspiration, look no further than Tamannaah Bhatia’s glamorous wardrobe. Let’s delve into the actress’s fashion choices, unveiling six Christmas-ready outfits that capture the spirit of the season.

From vibrant reds reminiscent of Santa’s iconic uniform to pristine whites echoing winter’s snow and the lush greens of Christmas trees, Tamannaah’s ensembles promise to infuse your festive wardrobe with unmatched elegance. So, are you ready? Let’s dive right in for some festive season inspiration.

As red as Santa’s timeless uniform:

The classy and vibrant co-ord:

The Jee Karda actress recently showcased her impeccable style in a red co-ord set from Intrinsic.in, featuring a corset-like top with sleek straps and wide-legged cargo pants. The plunging neckline adds a touch of allure, and the ensemble is perfected with matching pointed-toe pumps. This look is a celebration of the classic Christmas red, redefined with contemporary sophistication.

The formal and fitted gown:

In another glamorous appearance, the Jailer actress opted for a floor-length red gown with full sleeves and a unique heart-shaped neckline design. The fitted silhouette accentuates her curves, and the addition of a gold pendant elevates the overall sophistication. This outfit is a perfect choice for those seeking timeless elegance for their Christmas celebration.

Advertisement

As white as the beautiful winter snow:

The pristine and sassy co-ord:

In a nod to winter’s purity, the Lust Stores 2 actress chose a pristine white co-ord set by Dion Lee. The cropped corset top with a unique sleeve design pairs harmoniously with loose wide-legged pants. Silver pumps and earrings complete the look, offering a fresh and sophisticated take on Christmas fashion.

The classy and formal pantsuit:

The pretty Babli Bouncer actress effortlessly champions the formal aesthetic in an all-white pantsuit. The well-tailored blazer over a crisp white shirt, paired with straight-fit pants, exudes sophistication. This ensemble is a testament to the actress’s ability to seamlessly blend class with contemporary flair.

As green as the pretty Christmas tree:

The bold neon green power suit:

In a bold move, the Bahubali actress embraces the vibrancy of Christmas green in a neon power suit with chic cut-out designs. Another standout look features a mint-green fusional co-ord set with an embellished bralette-like top and matching trousers. These green ensembles capture the festive spirit with a modern edge.

The mint-green fusional wear:

The Plan A Plan B actress also chose to wear a classy mint-green fusional co-ord set which featured an embellished and embroidered bralette-like top with a unique one-sided sleeve, paired with comfortable trousers laden with matching thread work. After all, who said that the festive season couldn’t use a touch of fusional finesse?

Draw inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion-forward choices as you plan your Christmas wardrobe for 2023. Whether you opt for timeless reds, pristine whites, or vibrant greens, her outfits serve as a guide to infuse your festive attire with elegance, style, and a touch of contemporary flair. We wish you a very merry Christmas!

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these is your favorite ensemble for the festive season? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Alaya F: Top 5 Gen-Z-approved accessory trends from 2023