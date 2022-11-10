6 Times Sonam Kapoor served lessons on how to style statement earrings
If you’re on the lookout for OTT earrings to uplift your ensemble with minimal effort, you’re going to love this Sonam Kapoor-inspired guide on how to style statement earrings.
When it comes to statement earrings, you can simply never have enough of them. After all, a pair of earrings holds the power to transform your look from basic to breathtaking and who better than Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor to take inspiration from? The fashionista manages to serve fashion lessons with every look she pulls off. However, we couldn't help but notice the actress has had her eternal romance with statement earrings. So what are you waiting for? Right from heavy intricate traditional danglers to eye-catching statement earrings, scroll on for earring styling lessons by the fashion diva herself.
Heavy intricate traditional Chandbali danglers
You are never fully dressed without a pair of statement earrings proves Sonam Kapoor in Re-ceremonial white lehenga. The impact-making heavy ethnic chandbali earrings are from Shri Paramani Jewels that added life to her ethnic look. The hand-sewn ghagra-choli set by Re-ceremonial featured a white buttoned-up choli blouse with a deep V-neck and the gulab Ghaghra along with Gulal zari dupatta. Take cues from the style diva’s look and add a heavy pair of earrings to your ghagra choli to stand out.
Oversized quirky earrings
Sonam Kapoor pulled off an eccentric kaftan-style dress from Roksanda. The monochrome satin dress featured a chic print that she decided to pair with red lips, a ring, and statement earrings. Take cues from Sonam and add oversized metal-based earrings to amp up a monochrome look theatrically.
Dramatic drop earrings
Sonam Kapoor once again proved her statement earring game is always on point when paired a sheer black kaftan by Fil De Vie with a pair of massive dramatic drop earrings. Sonam’s beautiful black ensemble gave us unique maternity fashion goals. The kaftan features rich embroidery, a plunging V neckline, and lengthened flowy sleeves. Take lessons from the fashion diva and tie your hair with a neat middle partition to flaunt your earrings in style.
Pearl Perfection
If you have been looking for statement earrings that are the ultimate showstoppers, these charming pearl-based earrings by Sunita Kapoor are your pick. Whether you are planning to wear an evening gown or an ethnic kaftan like Sonam, a pearl drop earring can be the perfect addition to accentuate your look. Take cues from Sonam’s look and style your earrings with a mang tikka to complement the regal kaftan by Anamika Khanna.
Crystal drop earrings
Sonam Kapoor's fashion picks are iconic and for good reason. The style icon showcases just the right blend of modern with traditional styles when she pulled off a modern Indian lehenga by Eman Alajlan. She paired the dusty pink number with dramatic fuscia earrings that simply stole the attention. Take lessons from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and dial things up a notch with an absolutely statement-making pair of colorful crystal earrings by Fawaz Gruosi and sleek straight hair.
Not-so-simple studs
Sonam Kapoor had a majestic fashion girl moment all dressed up in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble for her regal maternity shoot. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Meagan Concessio Sonam paired her ivory look with gorgeously gigantic studs with intricate and eye-catching pearl detailings. She also added a matching necklace and bangles for a classic queen look.
Needless to say, Sonam is the queen when it comes to styling her statement earrings. Tell us which Sonam Kapoor-inspired statement earring was your favorite?
