6 Times Sonam Kapoor served lessons on how to style statement earrings

When it comes to statement earrings, you can simply never have enough of them. After all, a pair of earrings holds the power to transform your look from basic to breathtaking and who better than Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor to take inspiration from? The fashionista manages to serve fashion lessons with every look she pulls off. However, we couldn't help but notice the actress has had her eternal romance with statement earrings. So what are you waiting for? Right from heavy intricate traditional danglers to eye-catching statement earrings, scroll on for earring styling lessons by the fashion diva herself.

Heavy intricate traditional Chandbali danglers

You are never fully dressed without a pair of statement earrings proves Sonam Kapoor in Re-ceremonial white lehenga. The impact-making heavy ethnic chandbali earrings are from Shri Paramani Jewels that added life to her ethnic look. The hand-sewn ghagra-choli set by Re-ceremonial featured a white buttoned-up choli blouse with a deep V-neck and the gulab Ghaghra along with Gulal zari dupatta. Take cues from the style diva’s look and add a heavy pair of earrings to your ghagra choli to stand out. Sonam’s ethnic look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Oversized quirky earrings

Sonam Kapoor pulled off an eccentric kaftan-style dress from Roksanda. The monochrome satin dress featured a chic print that she decided to pair with red lips, a ring, and statement earrings. Take cues from Sonam and add oversized metal-based earrings to amp up a monochrome look theatrically. Sonam's quirky earrings get ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Dramatic drop earrings

Sonam Kapoor once again proved her statement earring game is always on point when paired a sheer black kaftan by Fil De Vie with a pair of massive dramatic drop earrings. Sonam’s beautiful black ensemble gave us unique maternity fashion goals. The kaftan features rich embroidery, a plunging V neckline, and lengthened flowy sleeves. Take lessons from the fashion diva and tie your hair with a neat middle partition to flaunt your earrings in style. Sonam’s drop earrings look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Pearl Perfection

If you have been looking for statement earrings that are the ultimate showstoppers, these charming pearl-based earrings by Sunita Kapoor are your pick. Whether you are planning to wear an evening gown or an ethnic kaftan like Sonam, a pearl drop earring can be the perfect addition to accentuate your look. Take cues from Sonam’s look and style your earrings with a mang tikka to complement the regal kaftan by Anamika Khanna. Sonam’s pearl earrings get MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Crystal drop earrings

Sonam Kapoor's fashion picks are iconic and for good reason. The style icon showcases just the right blend of modern with traditional styles when she pulled off a modern Indian lehenga by Eman Alajlan. She paired the dusty pink number with dramatic fuscia earrings that simply stole the attention. Take lessons from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and dial things up a notch with an absolutely statement-making pair of colorful crystal earrings by Fawaz Gruosi and sleek straight hair. Sonam’s drop earring look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Not-so-simple studs