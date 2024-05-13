7 Summer outfit ideas inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor to slay in this sunny season

The sun is blazing hot and the heat is rising rapidly. As the temperatures soar, it's time to revamp your wardrobe with trendy summer outfits. Whether you're heading to the beach, going on a picnic, or just enjoying a casual day out, your clothing for this hot season should be cool, comfortable, and stylish.

Summer is the season of style, and who better to take inspiration from than our favorite Bollywood celebrities? These stars always know how to rock the latest trends while staying cool and comfortable in the scorching heat. Let's take a look at some summer outfit ideas for women inspired by Bollywood celebs that anyone can try!

Sundresses

With an easy - breezy sundress like Janhvi Kapoor, one can enjoy the casualness summer brings. To survive on days when the sun is blazing, it is advisable to put on light weight fabric such as cotton and linen. Floral prints, pastel shades, and bright designs are perfect for adding a pop of color to your ensemble. Wear your sundress together with sandals or espadrilles in case you prefer relaxed dressing, whereas wear wedges together with statement jewelry if you want to have a more elegant feeling. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Denim shorts and T-shirts

Denim shorts and T-shirts are essential pieces for a summer wardrobe, keeping you cool and stylish. You can pair them with your favorite tee and high-waist shorts, like Alia Bhatt, for casual hangouts at the beach. You can also pair your denim shorts with an oversized tee or white tank to allow you to move with ease as you keep your body ventilated. To complete your outfit, think of adding accessories such as a pair of sunglasses or an interesting bracelet.

Pleated skirt and crop top

A pleated skirt and crop top like Khushi Kapoor's can be a chic and feminine choice for summer outfits. You can opt for a skirt and crop top in complementary patterns. Whether you're heading to a brunch date, a summer party, or a day of sightseeing, this combination is sure to keep you looking trendy and feeling fabulous all season long. Complete the look with sandals, gladiators, or espadrilles, some delicate jewelry, and a cross-body bag for the perfect summer vibe.

Pristine white dress

A basic white dress like Ananya can be a very versatile piece for your summer wardrobe. A white dress can be in the form of a flowy sundress, a breezy shift dress, a classic shirt dress, a corset dress, or a maxi dress. White color ensures it reflects sunlight to keep you cool in hot weather.

In the evening, you may wear it with statement jewelry and high-heels or more casually with beach sandals and a straw hat for example. A plain white dress is versatile in that it may be transformed into either an evening outfit or a daytime outfit, making it suitable for any summer event such as picnics or rooftop parties.

A flowy maxi dress

A flowy maxi like Mouni Roy is the epitome of summer style, offering both comfort and style. A flowy maxi dress allows for easy movement, and its floor-length silhouette provides coverage while keeping you cool and also adds a touch of romance and femininity. A flowy maxi dress can be perfect for summer outings, beach vacations, or garden parties. Pair it with sandals or wedges and some delicate jewelry for a chic and relaxed summer vibe that will have you feeling fabulous all season long.

Advertisement

A trendy co-ord set

A pants and bralette co-ord set like Kiara can be a trendy and stylish choice for summer outfits. If your co-ord set features a bralette, it will provide a fun and flirty touch, while pants will offer versatility. You can opt for wide-leg pants for a relaxed and flowy look, or you can pick cropped pants for a chic vibe. You can pair your two-piece set with sneakers and pants and the bralette co-ord set is sure to make a stylish statement while keeping you feeling cool and confident all season long.

Jumpsuits

A black jumpsuit like Kareena Kapoor's can be a stylish choice for summer, despite its color. If you pick a lightweight and breathable fabric, it will be comfortable to wear even on hot days. The sleek and elegant silhouette of a black jumpsuit is perfect for both daytime and evening events during the summer months. You can match your jumpsuit with sandals or sneakers for a casual daytime look, or you can also dress in heels for a night out. The simplicity of a black jumpsuit also allows for easy accessorizing, making it a go-to option for effortless summer style.

Summer is the perfect time to have fun with fashion and experiment with different outfit ideas. Whether you're into flowy dresses, maxi dress, denim shorts, maxi skirts, rompers, or linen pants, there are plenty of trendy options to choose from that will keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable all summer long. So, embrace the sunny days ahead and refresh your wardrobe with these cool and fashionable summer outfits ideas for women.

ALSO READ: Remember Aishwarya Rai’s viral purple lipstick look from Cannes? Revisiting 4 iconic red carpet moments