7 Times bride-to-be Kiara Advani proved mini bags are all about big bliss

It's finally February. Wedding bells are ringing again and we're all ears. Bollywood cuties Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting hitched soon in Rajasthan. The tea may have gotten cold given the news has been surfacing extensively on the internet for a while and beyond now. While we await new-ins to get brewed over the weekend followed by their wedding on Monday, our interests have been temptingly caught out in the actress's bags. In our defence, we consider bags as the perennial essential accessory that has a strong influence on our style. Her micro and mini bags especially have chronicled some cute stories over the years and can give you full help in ripping up your mood board.

Kiara Advani's must-see collection of bags

When she was on a 'mission steal your heart' game. The 30-year-old donned an all-white tank top and trousers for the movie screening of Mission Majnu. Golden glamour took center stage here with her Rs. 173989.83 Prada crossbody bag. A mini zipper pouch was the sweet addition to her triangle-shaped bag. A trial to a party is due? Go for it.

Can't stop and won't stop being loyal to black accessories? We're fans too, so we relate. Here's a hack to wear your sling bag as a waist bag. Whether on a casual rotation or when dressed in athleisure, the Shershaah actress gave a lesson with her Rs. 67,975.80 (approx.) Gucci Dionysus mini velvet bag which has an embellished detail.

Backpacks to take over your tote bag days. How do you like the sound of it or do we ask about its style? The Kabir Singh actress trusts her Louis Vuitton 2017 edition mini backpack. Entirely monogrammed, the Palm Springs accessory curated from leather features adjustable straps and more and costs Rs. 431427.2.

The Dior dream. Referred to as the Princess Diana-approved handbag is just everywhere, and the world loves it. Some celebrities like Nora Fatehi may have a closet full as she owns one in pink and black definitely. Kiara's green quilted bag with contrast stitching costs Rs. 433,373.13 (approx.). It is high on vibrance, so take it for brunches or for when casually looking for a colour drama.

Spell happiness with a yellow waist bag. The Govinda Naam Mera actress's casual look was yellow-ed up perfectly. Kiara opted for a midi polka dot printed midi dress which she teamed with a white crop top. A pair of braided pointed-toe footwear and Christian Louboutin mini waist belt bag brought elevated statements. In frame: Embellished sling bag.

Who needs a plain belt when your belt bag can give you a bonus? Let it speak up. The Laxmii actress's casual look was cool and fashionable with a nude-toned tight tank top combined with ripped denim shorts. For accessories, she slid her feet into sneakers but we absolutely loved it with the entry of her Saint Laurent Lou quilted metallic bag designed with a price tag of Rs. 85,983.29.