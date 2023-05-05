7 Times Deepika Padukone proved Stripes is a forever glam print deal

Stripes are timeless and always make a statement, as learned the easy way. Stripe prints can be used to create a variety of different looks, from classic and preppy to bold and modish. They can also be mixed and matched with other patterns and textures to create interesting visual contrasts and depth. On that note, we bring to you a guide full of Deepika Padukone's looks in stripes that we cannot seem to push out of our minds.

The Pathaan actress has wonderfully sported multiple stripe print outfits for her movie promotions, flying-out activities, and many more. Stripes are ultra-fashionable right now as Summer and prints go hand in hand so trust us when you give you tips on how to rock stripes. The width, spacing, and color of the stripes can vary depending on the design, and they can be vertical, horizontal, or diagonal. Some popular types of stripe prints include pinstripes, awning stripes, and candy stripes. Check out our favorite girl and ensembles approved by her.

Deepika Padukone shows cool ways to rock stripes this season

Shirt dress

You would have heard of shirt dresses frequently in Summer. Get into your comfort zone with a tea-length dress from The Frankie Shop. Her 'Cala' outfit worth Rs 10,965 featured vertical stripes in shades of yellow and white (How to color your style all Summer and Bright 101). Padukone sealed off her travel look with all things expensive and brown such as oversized sunglasses, tie-up flats, and a Louis Vuitton leather tote bag.

Pantsuit

A look that deserves a shout-out for the coming together of colors. Wear them pantsuits like the Pathaan actress this season. While pantsuits are typically associated with cooler weather, it's possible to wear them in summer with the right choice of fabric, color, and styling. Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika in a Loewe co-ordinated set which was split into a blazer with peak lapel and trousers. She accessorized it with orange pointed-toe pumps from Stuart Weitzman which was a chic example of color-blocking and was enhanced with black sunnies and gold duster earrings. Love and more love, what a lewk!

Saree

A lot of fan moments in here from the Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation to how the Gehraiyaan actress pulls off stripes so gorgeously time and again. While her Cannes sequin and stripe saree look is the one that hit out of the park for us, our hearts have held on to her archival looks in red and white ethnic attire. As you can see it featured broad stripes and made for a fabulous frame.

The Bollywood actress' saree was clubbed with a closed neck and long-sleeved black blouse which had rusted gold sequin detailing on it and that is more like a detail that will get you in the party glamour mood. We advise you to recreate this look for a wedding reception as it is greatly detailed. Her look was rounded off with drop earrings and the designer's signature belt.

Advertisement

Dress

P for a party of stripes and colors. You can add dates as well. We understand choosing a dress for a date can be both exciting and nerve-wracking so here is our version of a safe bet for you. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked pretty in a multi-colored Tome NYC midi dress designed with a bodycon silhouette, V neckline, and batwing sleeves coupled with the perfection of pleats. Her getup was accessorized with red pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin, rings and earrings.

Shirt

When your basic shirt doubles as a party outfit - a style hack to play often. Deepika's custom-made outfit entailed a classic white and black shirt that had pockets and sleeves rolled up. This was clubbed with a high waist shimmery gold a little over the knee-length skirt which bore a slit and a straight hem. A story of how stripes met sparkle would be incomplete without a note on accessories. Her look included crisscross strappy gladiator heels and a broad belt.

Separates and Co-ordinated set

Don't mess with monochrome, said no one ever. Definitely, not Shaleena who showed off how to this trend to the best sartorial use with stripes and polka dots. Just in time for brunches and dinners, choose your favorite from one of the Om Shanti Om actress' looks. Deepika also wore a strapless top and palazzo pants from Johanna Ortiz which was accessorised with a gold chain.

Deepika also dressed up in a co-ordinated set that came with a peplum and strappy top and straight-fit trousers from Intermix.

Advertisement

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Janhvi Kapoor, whose look in a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree has your heart?