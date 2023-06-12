8 Bollywood actresses who are giving us major floral inspiration for summer

It's summertime, perfect for flaunting our beautiful selves in chic floral dresses because what says 'summer' more than flowers? Floral tops and dresses are the go-to choice in summer whether for a lunch date with your girlfriends or a day full of shopping. You can have as much fun with florals as you want because there are ample options of prints available from micro florals and larger blooms to modern gothic motifs and artful abstractions. However, this classic style needs to be updated each year and our savior for this fashion crisis is none other than the super fashionable B-town divas who are providing us with some major fashion inspiration.

The leading ladies of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kaira Advani, and others are looking like a summer miracle in their recent floral ensembles. So let's dive into the world of blooming flowers with our Bollywood divas, it's time to get inspired.

8 Bollywood actresses who are rocking floral with summery vibes

Kriti Sanon

Our lovely Kriti Sanon is embracing the summer spirit with her knee-length floral dress, designed by Sonam Parmar Jhawar. Her fresh and vibrant look is perfectly styled with a beachy waves hairstyle and modest makeup which complements her natural beauty. The look also has a touch of elegance because of the classy white pointed-toe heels. This outfit can be a perfect inspiration for a lunch date outfit for you.

Janhvi Kapoor

The rising fashion icon Janhvi Kapoor is looking gorgeous in this white floral printed saree. She is embodying the spirit of spring in this look, and above that her playfulness adds to her beautiful look. It is perfectly complemented with a set of dangling earrings and modest makeup. The light and flowing material of the saree will be great to beat the summer heat. Her outfit is an inspiration for how to style our favorite floral sarees.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is back with a gorgeous and elegant look. She wore a magnificent pink saree with light golden floral embroidery. This look is a balanced combination of beautiful and classy. The look also has a youthful element with her classy ponytail updo. This outfit is providing major inspiration for all saree lovers.

Sharvari Wagh

One of the new-age actresses Sharvari Wagh is looking stunning in her outfit. This floral printed bodycon gown is giving us major fashion inspiration. She looks like a doll in her corset-style gown designed by Gauri and Nainika fashion label. The look was paired with a set of dangle earrings and an elegant ponytail hairstyle, making her look gorgeous. You can choose an outfit like hers to stand out in the crowd.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

One of the well-known names in the Bollywood industry, Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles wearing this pristine floral white gown which was a collaborative effort by two designers, Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna. This off-shoulder gown has a fitted silhouette that extends into a flowy floor-sweeping gown. This outfit is an elegant combination of both Western and Indian styles. Her outfit is an inspiration for how to create a balance between vintage and contemporary styles.

Deepika Padukone

Our lovely Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this red floral midi dress with a plunging neckline. This masterpiece was designed by Gauri & Nainika. She looks a culmination of classy, regal, and drop-dead gorgeous in this outfit. The look is elegantly complemented with her green dangle earrings and pointed-toe black heels, pairing beautifully with the outfit. This complete look is pure inspiration to look our best selves.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in a striking black and golden pantsuit in Rahul Mishra’s signature style. This beautiful two-piece blazer pantsuit has golden botanical motifs embroidery all over it. This outfit makes our accomplished businesswoman Priyanka Chopra Jonas look like she is ready to take over the world. This versatile outfit is perfect for a business event. It sure is giving us girl boss vibes and an inspiration for all of you ladies.

Alia Bhatt

The lovely Alia Bhatt wore this beautiful and vibrant red floral mini dress with a corset-style bodice and a matching red floral blazer. This outfit is a wonderful creation of Polish designer, Magda Butrym. The outfit was perfectly complemented with coral-colored makeup and pointed-toe red heels. The actress looked gorgeous in this outfit, leaving everyone in awe. The bright red ensemble is a perfect inspiration for the summer season.

Just like our beautiful celebs, our craze for flowers is never-ending. Were you inspired by the splendid and gorgeous outfits of our Bollywood divas? Then quickly get summer ready with a floral wardrobe and raise the temperature with your spectacular outfits. So, which one of these was your favorite outfit? Comment below to share your views with us.

