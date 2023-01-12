8 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave us the coolest definitions of athleisure style goals

This a style scoop you would love to read before you hit the gym, jet-set and go on a stroll. Literally any day, anytime. That's the kind of cool the term 'athleisure' comes with. So, to help you learn a look and more about living a comfortably stylish life. Days are yours to own after all so let your style vibe forward like it's seriously cool and warm. There are outfits that we deserve and there are outfits that we deserve at the earliest. As you read through this guide and pick up style steps, may you help your closet meet the ones that you truly believe are worth a haul. Here are our favourites from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's couple style diaries and the times we've seen how leisure-appropriate their athleisure looks effortlessly are.

8 of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on-fleek athleisure looks

Sweatshirts are always perfectionists. Where's the doubt? Vamika's parents are often pros at twinning and their airport looks from November give reliable tips. the actress styled her sweatshirt with black denim pants, a Jacquemus bucket hat, a fanny pack and white sneakers. The cricketer sported an Ami Paris logo-based sweatshirt with black pants, sneakers, a backpack and tinted sunnies.

Luxe and natty together. The Sultan actress was in an athleisure outfit which included a Stella McCartney hoodie-based sweatshirt which she teamed with leggings. She styled her travel look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and Loewe flow runner shoes while Virat chose a casual look.

What could beat the adorable couple's athleisure streak? Nothing at all. Anushka is seen in a cropped mesh Fila hoodie which she paired up with leggings and sports shoes. Virat wore a basic crew-neck tee with white shorts to complete his look. Socks and flip-flops is the combo that has our attention.

Too many fan clubs to join here. Can you choose just one? Sweatshirts, sneakers or baseball caps? The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress opted for an Anine Bing sweatsuit which was sporty with sneakers and an Off-White baseball cap. Does Virat's look get your thumbs up?

No leggings, no track pants? No worries. Pick yourself a comfy pair of black pants like the couple and to style further choose a graphic-printed sweatshirt and white crew-neck tee. Baseball caps and white sneakers are the accessories that can get a spot-on style activated for you, here's proof.

Monochrome nice is an understatement. Anushka's Gucci sweatshirt was combined with joggers and black shoes. Virat's sweatsuit shows you how to sneak in colours for fun. Wear your sneakers and head out.

Winter warmth packed in a frame. The 34-year-old cricketer clubbed his printed Palm Angels hoodie with light faded jeans and also gave in to a colour dose with his kicks. The 34-year-old actress wore a peach-hued sweatsuit from her own Nush which was accessorised with hoop earrings and matching shoes.