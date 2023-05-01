9 Times birthday girl Anushka Sharma proved she’s all things chic and classy with her Summer style book

We love May Day a little too much because it's a holiday, duh-huh! But, Anushka Sharma's fans have one more reason to feel the happiest today as it is the Bollywood girl's born day. We love her as an actress, producer, and more but pretty early on she caught our attention for her unique style. All this is to say, we're back to our favorite subject - Anushka and her connection with fashion. Some of her looks that are very applicable to Summer have taken on the task of winning our hearts and flattering our senses. We may appreciate neon outfits excessively this season, but when our closet thrives with a chic mix of all things more, that is the assurance we dig.

In a similar vein, we checked up on the outfits donned by the Pari actress over the years, and her looks in swimsuits, dungarees, jeans, shirts, and shorts eventually became her forte. If one may notice, Sharma is known for acing the simplest and most causal outfits in the best way possible. And, everyone would definitely agree on that! Well, it does look like Anushka gave us all sartorial presents on her birthday. All details are given below, read on!

Anushka Sharma serves on-point looks in Summer outfits

Vamika's mother prefers comfortable and stylish looks that do not step away from the core of her style - to deliver classic glamour. As lensed here, she styled her printed and crew neck monochrome tee with ripped-hem denim shorts. It was belted up and accessorized with tinted black sunnies, hoop earrings, bangles, and a pair of kicks. If you don't think too hard about a casual and cool outfit in Summer, when will you?

All things sweet in a frame. Be a master who knows how to sport a co-ordinated set. Shorts to swoon over and a pretty top, what else do you need? Get your toes to brunch clad in an expensive set from Andion. Her pastel-hued schiffli embroidered outfit also had tie-up details. She rounded off her look with mini hoop earrings, sunglasses, a watch and ankle-strap heels.

Everything about colors so classic makes us boast about these and never stop with the music. These are so cheerful and lightweight for beach holidays. The Sultan actress chose a label Flirtatious sleeveless monokini and topped it off with a cover-up that had a high-low hem, tasseled hem, and gold stripes. She looked gorgeous with mini hoop earrings, a straw hat, and a chain with cute little pendants.

The beach baby goes black (We too will do so excitedly). She swore by an off-shoulder monokini and had it styled with a straw hat and hoop earrings. These are accessories you can invest in without having to think it over. You can also repeat these often and this process also helps in extending the life of your wardrobe by adding variety to your outfits

How to get behind yellow 101 to lunch-ready in a minute. The Badmaash Company actress looked like a cutie in an off-shoulder 'Vica' top from Malie for Rs. 20,000. She combined her peplum and monotone top which had puff sleeves with blue denim pants and colour-blocked it up with teal green peep-toe heels.

Lightweight shirts are famous for two things, that are, they look on-fleek and won't make you feel uncomfortable in the summer heat. Anushka, on a bright sunny day, had a pink shirt in mind and definitely on her body. It had its sleeves rolled up and paired up with blue denim pants. Things to do soon: Step into the grooving of planning, strutting out, and shining in style.

Ain't no style standard that jumpsuits cannot meet and ace. The 35-year-old's sleeveless jumpsuit made from denim was modish with a cut-out on the midriff, sans sleeves, large pockets, contrast stitch details and a wide-leg bottom. A long and ribbed belt proved this look will read perfect no matter what.

When a white gown has all the E's you can ask for - effortless, elevated, and elegant! Anushka's semi-sheer and monotone off-shoulder gown was embroidered with lace and was enhanced with a thigh-high slit, a braided belt, and a flowy fabric. She packed up her look with ankle-strap stilettos and a couple of rings.

The perfect Christmas postcard frame, agree? It equally made for the best sartorial frame. The Sanju actress's maroon crop top from Summer Somewhere worth Rs 1590 can be worn countless times with your go-to jeans. Easy on your wallet, what a thing to grab! Another subject to be hyped about here was the contrast-adding stripes that were vertically placed on it. Anushka layered it up with a plain white basic shirt and rounded off her look with deep blue denim pants. There was also extra flair put into her look with mini silver earrings.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments section.

