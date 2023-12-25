A glimpse into Alia Bhatt’s closet: Effortless and comfy looks

Alia Bhatt understands how to turn heads on the red carpet and during promotional events when it comes to fashion. But what about her fashion sense? So, let's take a peek inside Alia Bhatt's closet and see what she wears for airport looks and informal dinner outings. Alia's airport attire is effortlessly elegant and comfy.

She's frequently seen wearing well-fitted jeans, a warm oversized sweater, and fashionable sneakers. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress likes a more relaxed yet fashionable style for informal dinner outings. Alia Bhatt's personal style is all about embracing comfort while remaining fashionable and effortlessly cool. So let's check out what's inside her wardrobe.

The pristine white kurta sets

When it involves airport fashion, Alia Bhatt understands how to slay the look with her kurta outfits. She was seen wearing a gorgeous white kurta and tastefully putting her dupatta over her shoulders. This beautiful attire cost Rs. 10,400 and was made by the brand Mulmul.

The RRR star’s white kurta combo with red threadwork embroidery was another eye-catcher. This lovely suit, again from The Loom, cost Rs. 5,999. With these kurta sets, Alia seamlessly balances comfort and style, demonstrating that traditional clothing can be just as attractive as any other design option in the closet.

Advertisement

The black blazer looks

The Brahmastra diva was spotted wearing a black jacket with a simple white shirt beneath. This ensemble emanated an easy-going fashionable attitude, highlighting her great sense of taste. What's more surprising is that Alia opted to wear a similar black jacket and white shirt to a casual dinner date.

The Darlings star appears to have an eye for blazers and understands how to fit them into her wardrobe in a variety of ways. Alia easily converts the blazer from a formal appearance to a stylish and easygoing dinner fit by just altering her accessories and bottoms.

The fringe-detailed mini dress and gown

The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame’s party-ready selections never fail to make a statement, and two of her notable ensembles are a blue fringe embellished dress and a chartreuse gown with amazing long fringes. She was seen in the first photo wearing a blue mini dress with long fringes and a plunging neckline. Alexandre Vauthier created this eye-catching ensemble, which cost a whopping Rs. 2,04,275.

The Sadak 2 star appeared in the second photo wearing a one-shoulder gown in a vivid chartreuse tone, which was embellished with fascinating long fringes. This stunning gown was designed by Herve Leger and cost Rs. 1,65,163.

The tie-dyed craze

The SOTY 2 star appears to favor tie-dyed tees when it comes to casual wear fashion on Instagram. She was seen wearing a lovely yellow and white tie-dyed shirt in one of her sightings, giving a splash of color to her wardrobe. Her informal approach was wonderfully captured by her laid-back and effortlessly chic outfit.

The Kalank actress wore an enormous fit co-ord set in another photo, demonstrating her affinity for loose and airy fashion. This calm and comfortable attire radiated casual but comfortable feelings, allowing her to move freely and confidently. Alia's choice of tie-dyed tees and large co-ords exemplifies her ability to embrace casual fashion while remaining fashionable.

The denim jeans fashion

This year, her airport style spoke a lot about her departure for the Met Gala. She kept things simple and stylish by wearing a plain white shirt and trousers, but the colorful jacket worn over stole the limelight. This gave her outfit a brilliant flash of color and highlighted her whimsical flair for style.

Advertisement

The Gully Boy fame was photographed again at the airport, this time wearing a nice denim-on-denim style. She wore a white collared shirt with jeans and finished it off with a long denim jacket. This combo produced a trendy and easily cool feel, demonstrating that denim will always be a classic fashion option.

The stunning white saree look

The Raazi fame’s preference for simple and comfortable looks is obvious in her pick of a white saree. This saree, made of silk organza and butterfly net, emanated beauty and grace. The saree's hand embroidery added complexity and beauty to the outfit.

The Shaandaar actress pulled off this style with ease, demonstrating her affinity for easy yet fashionable clothing. This Rs. 1,15,000 white saree wonderfully represents Alia's fashion style, in which she seamlessly balances comfort and elegance in her personal wardrobe.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor SPARKLES in Manish Malhotra's blush pink with heavily embellished blouse piece