A look back at Deepika Padukone’s viral fashion moment when she paired a corset with a button-down shirt

Deepika Padukone has set trends as always, giving looks that made fashion fans take notes. But if there was one moment that went viral and made the whole internet gasp, it was her look during the Chhapaak promotions when she wore a corset with a shirt combination. That look was not just a fashion statement; it was a moment! And years later, we are still going crazy over it. Let’s have a closer look at her outfit.

The outfit that Deepika wore was a perfect fusion of the boss lady vibe with runway-ready chic. She wore a crisp white oversized button-down shirt with full cuffed sleeves and sharp collars, which gave her a very classic and timeless appeal. But what made it remarkable was the black strapless corset layered over it with a structured fit, effectively accentuating her waist while still lending just the right amount of edge.

Rather than landing for those sleek pants or a fitted bottom, she added drama with baggy pants because the ensemble carried an effortlessly cool vibe. And, best of all, she rolled up the cuffs of her pants, adding an even more laid-back yet ultra-chic touch to it.

Simple yet elegant, Deepika accessorized her outfit beautifully. She wore golden bracelets, adding a subtle hint of glamour. Instead of heavy, jarring jewelry, she chose black bow heels to make a statement while elevating her look to an elegant and trendy level.

For make-up, The Fighter actress went for a neutral look, keeping it simple yet striking. She opted for a brown lip to compliment her outfit. Her look was further enhanced with brown eyeshadow and expertly blended contouring, topped with a golden highlighter for a radiant finish.

To complete the look, she styled her hair in loose waves, adding an effortless charm. The soft waves framed her face beautifully, further enhancing her natural beauty.

You can effortlessly rock this corset and shirt look, like Deepika Padukone, on various occasions when you want to appear stylish and trendy. Pair it with sleek heels and a chic bag, and it’s perfect for a brunch outing with friends. Swap the corset for a blazer, and you have a polished, casual office look. Keep the corset for a party or fashion event, and amp it up with bold accessories to make a statement.

This outfit also works wonderfully for a dinner outing or a visit to an art gallery, offering a classy yet cool vibe. The best part? It’s versatile, easy to style, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion!

