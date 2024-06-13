Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's vibrant green kurta with colourful details can be your best pick for a mehendi celebration

Aditi Rao Hydari has recently been in the spotlight for her role as Bibbojaan in the popular web series Heeramandi. Her portrayal received immense love and praise from fans and critics alike. Bibbojaan’s character in the web series was poised, graceful, and beautiful, traits that Aditi perfectly embodies.

In a recent photoshoot, Aditi channelled her inner Bibbojaan, leaving everyone in awe once again. The Heeramandi actress is well known for her love for ethnic wear and she once again served us with a captivating traditional look. Let’s break down her latest look for you which might help you look amazing on your upcoming family events.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest ethnic look

Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled in a green kurta which once again showcased her flamboyant style. Her green kurta featured heavy embroidery around the neckline, making it a standout piece.

The neckline was adorned with tassels in pink, green, and blue, along with mirror work, sequins, and cowrie shell beads. This intricate embroidery also appeared on the cuffs of the kurta, adding to its charm.

A sleek colourful border ran along the length of the kurta, giving it an elegant finish. To complete her look, the actress paired her kurta with a green flared palazzo, which perfectly complemented the outfit.

Aditi’s kurta is perfect for pre-wedding events like mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies as the colourful embroidery will add to the festive spirit. It is also an ideal choice for festivals like Navratri and Diwali.

Aditi’s accessories and glam

Her look was not just about a beautiful green kurta but her accessories and make-up added perfect final touches. The Wazir actress chose silver jhumkas with green stone detailing to complement her green kurta set. Earrings gave her outfit a traditional charm.

In terms of make-up, the actress opted for rosy blush giving her face a fresh look and she wore soft pink lipstick which was perfectly in sync with her cheeks. A green micro bindi tied her whole look together with the green tones of the outfit. Feathered brows and mascara-laden lashes defined her eyes. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled straight. It gave a sleek and polished finish to her look.

Every single detail of what Aditi Rao Hydari wore, starting with the intricate green kurta set, the accessories, and the makeup was perfect, each giving a hint of how much the actress loves ethnic wear.

This look is appropriate for numerous events such as a festive party, a wedding ceremony/reception, or other cultural functions. Aditi's impeccable style continues to inspire her fans, proving that traditional wear can be both elegant and trendy.

