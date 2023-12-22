Aditi Rao Hydari blends tradition with modernity in black embellished Sabyasachi saree and colorful blouse

Aditi Rao Hydari has become known for embracing the royal style, and she accomplished it once more through her newest outfit. Every time she steps out in an empire line outfit, she oozes perfect grandeur. She recently attended the Kolkata International Film Festival wearing a gorgeous black saree and looked nothing short of regal.

The Padmaavat actress has a talent for seamlessly embracing timeless and traditional looks, and every single time she does, she leaves us flabbergasted. The saree style also complements her lovely frame well, and the black hue adds a touch of class. Continue reading for more information on her newest fashion pick.

Aditi Rao Hydari spells noir magic in a classy black drape

Aditi Rao Hydari managed to captivate with her latest saree ensemble, which rose a fascinating noir richness. The saree was a piece of art in and of itself, embellished with entrancing golden sequin embellishments that offered a touch of glitz. The incredibly thick embroidered border added to the ensemble's majestic air.

The bold and colorful blouse that was combined with the saree drew our interest and added a catching aspect to the combo. It offered a striking contrast to the whole appearance with its dark colors and shiny sequin embroidery. The blouse's round neck and half sleeves matched the Murder 3 star’s beautiful look wonderfully. It should come as naturally that this gorgeous saree was designed by none other than Sabyasachi.

Advertisement

Divulge into the details of Aditi Rao Hydari’s hair, makeup, and accessories

The Bhoomi fame enhanced her inherent beauty by wearing stunning drop earrings, which added an extra layer of finesse to her outfit. Her brows were wonderfully formed and framed. Her eyes were the focus of attention, with a coat of mascara on her lashes and a brush of kohl on her eyelids.

The Boss star’s cheekbones were expertly sculpted and flushed, resulting in a dazzling radiance. Her lips were painted with peach lipstick, which added a modest burst of color to her overall outfit. Her hairstyle was elegant straight tresses with a center parting, oozing ageless appeal. Shraddha Mishra, a skilled makeup artist and hair stylist, deserves full credit.

Stylist Sanam Ratansi, who showed out the best Aditi, masterfully arranged her captivating drape. Amitava Saha, an excellent photographer, caught the actor's gorgeous photographs highlighting her beauty and elegance.

Did you like this look on the lovely Aditi Rao Hydari? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below and rate her style on a scale of 10.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty masters ethnic excellence with a side of fusional sass in two classy outfits