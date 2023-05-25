Aditi Rao Hydari channels her inner Cinderella at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari, the talented Indian actress, made heads turn on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival with her mesmerizing look, showcasing elegance, poise, and a touch of fairytale gorgeousness. Aditi's appearance at Cannes this year was marked by her fashion-forward choices and her ability to effortlessly blend fashion with modernity.

Aditi graced the prestigious event wearing a magnificent gown turning all heads and we’re simply in love with her. She looks beyond beautiful. Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit for this year is literally straight out of a fairytale.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Outfit Deserves Some Love

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen wearing a strapless light blue flared gown by the designer, Oscar de la Renta. Her dress reminded us of Cinderella’s fairytale, from the color to the style, it’s literally like a modern touch on the Disney Princess’ classic outfit. Isn’t it?

Aditi Rao Hydari completed her look with cuffed diamond earrings from Tuula Jewellery, a brand that makes high craftsmanship 92.5 silver jewelry. She also added AMBA sandals from Kat Maconie to round out her spectacular outfit. Aditi also added light shimmering makeup with colored eyeliner and a dreamy glow while leaving her gorgeous hair open.

Aditi Posted Pictures Of Her Glorious Outfit On Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari uploaded photos from Cannes after getting dressed for the iconic event. In a few of these pictures, she can be seen comfortably sitting on a cobbled street with no shoes. In another picture, she is seen walking down the same street with her pretty heels on. As a caption for this post, she wrote, “Nice to meet you again Cannes.”

Her ardent fans rushed to shower her with their appreciation, compliments, and love as soon as she posted the pictures. One fan wrote, “Best look at Cannes,” while another exclaimed, “The best dressed Bollywood star at Cannes Festival!” Meanwhile, the others showered her with fire and red heart emojis.

It’s quite safe to say that we are seriously crushing on Aditi Rao Hydari. What do you think about her outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Comment below to let us know what you think.

