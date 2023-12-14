Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royal richness in a crisp silver lehenga set with heavy jhumkis

Hey fashion lovers! Aditi Rao Hydari has brought us a brand new style to drool over. This Bollywood starlet, famous for her stunning looks and acting skills, recently wowed us with some breathtaking pictures in a gorgeous silver lehenga outfit.

Now, let's get to the important question: how did she pull off such a mesmerizing look in this traditional attire?

Aditi's charisma and exquisite sense of style are her secrets. So, if you're searching for some serious style inspo, take a cue from the Taj: Divided by Blood actress and embrace your inner royal princess with a dash of traditional shine.

Aditi Rao Hydari's stunning silver-hued lehenga set

Aditi Rao Hydari recently amazed us with her presence in a silver-hued lehenga that exuded nobility and majestic feelings. She wore a scoop neckline blouse with half sleeves embellished with beautiful golden floral threadwork. But wait, there's more. Aditi's lehenga upped the ante with its brilliant thread embroidery, which brought a splash of color to the ensemble.

To finish the attire, the Sardar Ka Grandson star threw her dupatta beautifully over her left shoulder, revealing a cutwork border with exquisite embroidery. And can you guess where this stunning lehenga ensemble comes from? Rimple and Harpreet. So, if you want to harness your inner queen and make a spectacular entrance, follow Aditi's lead and wear a silver lehenga suited for a royal affair.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s regal accessories

The Ajeeb Dastaans fame knows how to flaunt some major bling! Aditi understands that heavy jewelry is necessary for traditional attire, and boy did she nail it! She wore a pair of exquisite jhumkis adorned with uncut diamonds, which added a touch of glitter to her look. These jhumkis also featured a cluster of pearls beautifully affixed at the dome's end, upping the opulence element.

And if you take a glance at The Girl on the Train star's hands, you'll notice a beautiful collection of bangles that perfectly complement her traditional look. She got the earrings from the famous Shri Paramani Jewels and the bangles from the amazing Amrapali Jewels. Follow Aditi's lead and embrace the charm and sophistication of heavy jewelry to enhance the beauty of your traditional attire.

More about Aditi Rao Hydari’s hair and makeup look

The Padmaavat star's makeup and hairstyle were absolutely stunning! She appeared flawless and otherworldly with a matte makeup foundation. A delicate stroke of eyeliner made her eyes shine, while her mascara-coated lashes added an extra dash of allure. The lovely shade of bright pink lipstick perfectly complemented her beautiful features.

Divulge into her hairstyle

Aditi's hair was fashioned in beautiful waves with a sleek center split, giving her a sophisticated and timeless appearance. Charlotte Wang, the skilled hairstylist and makeup artist who worked her magic to produce this beautiful combination, deserves all credit.

Big shoutout to the incredibly talented stylist Sanam Ratansi for crafting Aditi Rao Hydari's breathtaking appearance. And a special kudos to Kaasa Studio for capturing those breathtaking photographs of our Bollywood beauty.

Wasn't she the epitome of royalty? Every detail exuded regal vibes! Aditi truly embodied the majestic look, and it felt like stepping into a fairy tale. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

