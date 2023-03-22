Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of regal elegance in red Punit Balana Anarkali; Can you guess its cost?

Aditi Rao Hydari is undeniably one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. While she looks stunning no matter what she wears, very few actresses can rock ethnic outfits as gracefully as Aditi can! From anarkalis to sarees, lehengas and more- Aditi rocks ethnic ensembles effortlessly and with great panache. She has been promoting her recently released series Taj: Divided By Blood, and was spotted in Hyderabad a few days ago. The actress exuded regal elegance in a red Punit Balana anarkali, and she has now shared some stunning pictures! If you loved the outfit as much as we did, keep scrolling to find out its details!

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a red Punit Balana anarkali

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for Punit Balana’s surkh laal Anarkali, paired with dupatta and churidar. The bright red anarkali has angrakha silhouette, with a V-neckline. Made of chanderi silk and organza, the floral red anarkali is embroidered with resham and coin work. It is paired with cutword red dupatta that features zig-zag edges with minimal embroidery. The outfit is oh-so-elegant, and we are absolutely loving Aditi’s look. The anarkali dress is available on Punit Balana’s website, and it costs Rs 65,000.

Aditi Rao Hydari accessorized with a golden choker-style necklace, matching jhumkis, a few rings, and golden juttis. She tied her hair back in a low ponytail, with two small braided sections of hair converging into the ponytail. She kept her makeup minimal, and she put on a tiny red bindi on her forehead. “When in Hyderabad”, she captioned the post,. Farah Khan commented, “Beauty,” while a fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous ma'am.” Take a look at the pictures below.

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted sans jewellery, and she also ditched the dupatta as she was spotted post her return to Mumbai. She was seen carrying a Gucci tote, and was all smiles as she made her way to the exit. Check out the pictures!

What did you think about Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Let us know in the comments!

