Aditi Rao Hydari just gave winter fashion a first-class upgrade in black top and denim jeans

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth were spotted at the airport, and they gave everyone major outfit inspiration. Aditi’s look is one to bookmark because it’s all about easy and relaxed comfort—nothing too over the top, just effortlessly fabulous. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

For her airport ensemble, Aditi chose a black top featuring a crew neck and full sleeves. The top had a minimal design, exuding understated elegance and proving that less is more. Black never goes wrong. The top’s fit hugged her frame just right, making it both comfy and stylish.

Aditi paired the black top with wide-leg blue pants, and it was a genius move. The pants not only gave her outfit a chic vibe but also kept the look comfortable for long flights and airport walks. The relaxed fit of the pants allowed Aditi to move freely while adding a pop of color to her look.

Now, here’s where Aditi truly took her airport style to the next level. She tied a black jacket around her waist, which gave the outfit a cool and laid-back vibe. The jacket added an unexpected layer to her outfit, perfectly balancing casual and stylish elements.

Aditi completed her airport look with chic accessories. She opted for white sneakers, which were sleek and practical, and a YSL bag slung over her shoulder. The YSL bag added a touch of luxury and elegance, creating the perfect mix of street style and high-end fashion.

Her makeup was minimal yet radiant. Aditi went for a subtle, fresh look with nude glossy lips, lightly tinted cheeks, and just the right amount of glow to make her skin look luminous. Her hair was left open in soft waves, adding to her effortlessly chic aura. It was a polished, natural beauty look we all strive for on travel days.

This airport look from Aditi Rao Hydari proves that style can be achieved without much fuss. Her ensemble perfectly combined comfort and elegance, making it the ultimate travel outfit. The timeless combination of black and blue, paired with the right accessories and makeup, locked in her effortless charm and left us all swooning over this chic, easy-to-replicate airport look.

